There are numerous situations in which you need to quickly remove a photo background for personal or professional needs. You might need to use a logo on a colored background, make your image a part of a collage, adjust it to your branding, or even use it in an Instagram template to promote your brand.

Removing the background from a picture is not as complicated or costly as it might seem. You don’t have to purchase, install, or learn how to use professional software. Read on to find out how to quickly delete an image background using your phone, even when you don’t have professional editing skills.

How can you delete a picture background?

There are two main ways to erase a photo background:

Manually, using graphic editing software like Adobe Photoshop. Automatically, using dedicated online tools and editing apps.

Let’s focus on each of these options and compare their pros and cons.

#1 Manual background removal

To remove a background from an image manually, you must first purchase Adobe Photoshop and familiarize yourself. The software features the two most suitable tools for quick and easy removal. The first one is the Magic Wand tool—it automatically selects a particular area when you click on the instrument, and then all you have to do is press Delete. Although this option is the quickest, it’s not the best. The tool sometimes identifies parts of an image as the background, especially when the picture is complex, colorful, or small.

If the Magic Wand doesn’t perform as you want, you can always try a Magnetic Lasso tool that identifies the edges better. Use it to trace the object and isolate the foreground. After you trace the image, press Ctrl+Shift+I to invert the tracing. This will select the background around the traced object, and you just need to press Delete. However, working with Magnetic Lasso requires a lot of time and attention to detail; therefore, it won’t be a quick and simple process.

Is graphic editing software the right choice for you? It might be if you’re working with minimalistic images and have the resources to download and learn the program. Using it is also a good idea if you want to make sure that the visual looks flawless after background removal, and don’t mind spending time polishing the results. However, purchasing and mastering software like this for removal purposes only might not be the best investment.

#2 Automated background removal

The alternative to purchasing a graphic editing software is using smart tools or apps explicitly designed for background removal. These programs can be downloaded or accessed online from all browsers. Some of them are paid, and some are free. Some provide additional editing options, while some are as simple as possible.

The background removal process with the help of these apps usually includes the following steps:

Create a free account. Pick an image for background removal and ensure it meets the upload requirements. Some apps support only specific formats, file sizes, or image resolutions. Check the result and edit it if necessary. Although not all apps offer diverse editing options, many allow you to remove and add details or replace the background. Download a high-quality backgroundless image.

Like the Magic Wand tool in Adobe Photoshop, these apps might not always be precise. Usually, the less detailed image, the better the result. However, it is still quicker to use an online BG remover and adjust some details instead of tracing a picture using the Magnetic Lasso tool. Furthermore, automated erasers allow you to remove photo backgrounds for free or charge reasonable fees, which are lower than the price of Adobe Photoshop.

What is the best software to remove background from photos?

Depositphotos Background Remover

Depositphotos Background Remover is a free, beginner-friendly tool. To start working and erase image BGs, visit the program at https://depositphotos.com/bgremover.html and create a free account. You can register manually or with the help of your Google or Facebook account. The tool sets some restrictions on photo uploading: it works only with JPG, JPEG, and PNG images with a file size up to 15 MB.

There are no limits on the number of images you can process. Depositphotos Background Remover doesn’t have extensive editing options but allows erasing and restoring image parts using brushes that adjust in size and hardness. You can freely download standard-quality results or use one free HD download per month. To save all your processed images in high-quality, you must purchase a budget-friendly subscription or on-demand plan.

PicWish: Background Eraser

Due to its AI-powered technology, PicWish: Background Eraser is a quick and accurate BG removal app. It allows you to process images in bulk, add shadows, resize photos, and create your product contents, so you spend less time on the whole editing procedure. You can erase the background from up to 30 images simultaneously and set the desired photo size for a specific eCommerce platform.

The app offers you a 7-day free trial. Afterward, you can purchase credits or a subscription if you want to continue using the tool.

Remove.bg is another simple yet effective tool that allows you to quickly remove image backgrounds. It also comes with an editor, allowing you to delete or restore picture parts and add a new background. You can upload one from your device or choose from the tool’s library. The removal program supports JPG, JPEG, and PNG images with a file size up to 12 MB.

You can download the Remove.bg results in small size for free. If you want to work with high-definition photos, you have to purchase a subscription or credit bundle. Moreover, after registration, you get one free credit to process an image in HD quality.

Pixelmator

Pixelmator is a photo editing software that comes with a background removal option. It might be your go-to choice if you’re looking for diverse editing options and want to manipulate your image more, e.g., correct colors, add shadows, brightness, and other effects. Generally, you can use Pixelmator to remove a specific object from a picture or copy and paste a particular element.

Pixelmator is a paid app currently available only to Apple users. Nonetheless, you can also access the program from a preferred browser. To start using the editor, create an account, get a 15-day free trial, and then purchase the software.

TouchRetouch

TouchRetouch is a simple, mobile-friendly app available for iOS and Android users. You can use it for polishing personal photos and creating social media or other commercial visuals. The app automatically removes image backgrounds, allowing you to add new ones and erase unwanted foreground elements. You can also use the tool to color correct, crop, and sharpen your pictures.

TouchRetouch is a paid app that doesn’t offer a subscription: you purchase once and then use it infinitely. Note that the price for the mobile app and computer app are different.

To sum up

Background removal is a straightforward process when you have the right app to help. You can easily find these tools on the web or for download, and use them for personal and commercial tasks. Try it out and choose the best app for removing photo backgrounds from the ones suggested above. Get ready to achieve high-quality results in a couple of clicks.