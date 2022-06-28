Top 10 Richest Dj’s in The World: Here the List of Top 10 Richest Dj’s with Networth to Watch

They’ve played at some of the world’s most prestigious events, and have been paid generously for their services. At least they weren’t on the list of richest DJs by chance.

The world’s ten wealthiest DJs have acquired their fortunes in a variety of ways, but music has played an important role in many of them. Both as single artists and in groups, they’ve all achieved great success in their own fields of work.

Based on information obtained from celebritynetworth.com, we've compiled a list of the top ten wealthiest DJs in the world.

10 Skrillex – $70 million in revenue

As a young artist, Skrillex has already garnered countless accolades, including multiple GRAMMY Awards. He’s been a top-selling artist for years now after collaborating with superstars like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Diplo. Despite the fact that he doesn’t tour as frequently as he once did, his live concerts generated a significant amount of revenue early in his career.

9 Andrew Taggart – $80 Million apiece

The Chainsmokers’ first half, aka AJ Taggart, makes this list (with the other not too far behind). Since their debut in 2012, the duo has racked up numerous number one hits and a gruelling touring schedule. Taggart’s impressive real estate holdings include a number of residences.

8. $80 million for Alex Pall

In this second half of The Chainsmokers, we will focus on Alex Pall. During their successful four-year run from 2017 to 2020, Pall and Taggart published three albums and made a significant amount of money on the road.

$90 million for 7 Thomas Bangalter

Daft Punk, one of the most popular and influential electronic music groups of all time, includes Bangalter as one half. Beyond his involvement with Daft Punk, Bangalter runs his own record label and has composed and scored various films in addition to his other activities.

Six Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo – $90 Million

This list includes musicians who aren’t part of a duo, and we guarantee it. A little patience will go a long way. Homem-Christo had enormous success with Daft Punk as the other half. Additionally, he is a co-founder and co-owner of his own record label.

Five members of the Swedish House Mafia have a $100 million fortune.

Despite a relatively brief career (before their latest reunion), the Swedish House Mafia became one of the most popular EDM acts in the world very rapidly. Swedish House Mafia made a tonne of money through their live performances and tour schedule in the early 2010s as one of the major groups to push EDM to the forefront.

4.Aoki is worth $120 million.

Steve Aoki is a well-known DJ who has collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Linkin Park, BTS, Backstreet Boys, Iggy Azalea, Fall Out Boy, and Blink-182. Aoki is also the founder of Dim Mak Records, a highly successful record label that publishes a wide range of music from many genres.

Three David Guetta – $150 million.

He’s one of the world’s most popular DJs and one of the most popular artists. The sale of Guetta’s recorded music catalogue to Warner Music in June of 2021 helped him soar to the top of the list, despite the fact that he has made his money from music sales and live performances.

$170 million for two Tistos

As one of the world’s most famous DJs, Tisto has long been a household name. As a performer, he’s collaborated with a wide range of high-profile musicians and performed on some of the world’s most famous stages.

ONE Calvin Harris – $300,000,000

To a huge extent, Harris is the richest DJ in the world. As of this writing, he earns somewhere between $30 and $40 million every year. Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams, and a slew of others have all worked with Harris. A $100 million deal with Vine Alternative Investments will see Harris sell his entire catalogue in 2020. Also, he was one of the first investors in Tidal, the music streaming service.

