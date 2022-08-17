Top 10 Pokémon Go Cheats in 2022: In Pokemon Go, Is It Possible to Hack or Cheat?

It’s difficult to find someone who didn’t grow up with even the tiniest Pokémon obsession. What started as a Nintendo video game evolved into a whole franchise of games, cartoons, and motion pictures. Since we never had the ability to play video game versions, the majority of how Pokémon fans were introduced to the world of Pokémon was through animated works. The excitement was therefore apparent when Nintendo unveiled Pokémon GO, a smartphone version of the game.

Don’t we all recall when Pokémon GO first came out in 2016? It received so much attention that, in 2022, people are still hunting for Pokémon GO cheats. After all, why not advance in the game if we can use a few tiny cheats? In this article, we’ll discuss the top 10 Pokémon GO scams of 2022.

The Top 10 Pokémon Go Hacks for 2022

1. Fake Your Location

Pokémon GO is the kind of augmented reality game that demands you to go along the street and even cross a river in order to collect Pokémon. Anywhere could contain a Pokémon. During the entire trip to work, in the area outside your front door, in the schoolyard, etc.

However, there are instances when we don’t feel like dressing up and going for that walk. Other times, it is far better to lie about where you are than to take a chance. The solution is location spoofing. To fudge your location in the game, you can get some outside assistance. In this way, you may be relaxing in bed as the game’s trainer catches a Dragonite.

Read More: Zoechip: Best Zoechip Alternatives to Watch Movies/tv series

2. View the Weather Prediction

Do you know where in the vicinity of the forests you can find a wild Pokémon? The weather is also in the same situation. There are many types of Pokémon that you can see depending on the weather. The likelihood of getting extra stardust rises if you succeed in capturing the Pokémon species that are best suited to the conditions on that particular day.

For instance, catching a Chimecho on a windy day would reward you with 1250 stardust rather than the base 1000.

3. Uncheck Ar

A game with AR-enabled is undoubtedly entertaining to play. Half the reason we like playing the game is that we can use our phones to see Pokémon appear in unexpected places, like the top of a wall. However, it can be awkward for strangers to see you walking down the street while pointing your phone camera at them.

The view will change to a grassy area with the Pokémon seated in the center if the AR is deselected. They may wander around, making it difficult to capture them, but at least you aren’t fumbling with your phone and running the risk of being struck by oncoming traffic.

4. Select Pickachu as your very first Pokemon.

This cheat is for you if you’re playing Pokémon GO for the first time and are savvy enough to recognize cheats before using them. Till Pikachu arrives on the screen, ignore everyone else save for your starter Pokémon. Pikachu has a natural preference for the player and the Pokémon because of his history with Nintendo and Pokémon.

5. Pick Your Defender Wisely

When you locate an empty gym, you can protect it by leaving your Pokémon there. Select the Pokémon with the second-highest CP because your fighter will be left there indefinitely.

Read More: Happymod: O Icon Pack Mod Apk Can Be Downloaded from Happy Mod’s Mobile Version.

6. Discover Hidden Statistics

You have to capture them all since you’re playing a game where you catch Pokémon. However, there are occasions when you must give up some. Some Pokémon have low IV but high HP and CP. These IV values dictate how quickly a Pokémon will develop. You should focus most of your attention on this concealed statistic.

7. Select the Proper Egg for Hatching

You need to purchase an incubator for the Pokémon eggs you just purchased from PokéStop before you can start exploring. Before these eggs hatch, you must travel a distance of kilometers. A Pokémon with strong stats is guaranteed if you purchase an egg that requires a 10k (Kilometer) walk before it hatches. You can make a Cubone-like companion by walking 5k. You could get a standard, low-level fighter with a 2kone.

8. Utilize a Few Poké Ball Tricks.

The majority of people believe that capturing a Pokémon entails hurling the Poké Ball at it. The battle then is to determine who is ber. However, the truth is that you have the power to influence the capturing process.

The player only needs to throw a curveball to do it. If you’re not familiar with the term, a curveball is when the Poké Ball travels in a curved path before it reaches the Pokémon. You will receive various XP boosts in addition to the Pokémon you capture for your efforts. Trainers can level up in games with XP. A trainer is more likely to encounter Pokémon with higher CP levels if their XP is high.

Read More: Lucky Patcher Apk: Download the Most Recent Version of Lucky Patcher from The [official Website]

9. Move the Pokemon.

You can keep track of every Pokémon you’ve ever caught in your PokeStorage. Have you noticed that some Pokémon have weak stats that you will almost certainly never use in combat? Given your limited storage space, it is not a smart idea to store them. Additionally, if you subsequently come across a Pokémon with high stats, your PokeStorage may be too full to allow you to catch it.

Consequently, you could occasionally need to transfer a Pokémon with poor stats. Simply click on the Pokémon inside the PokeStorage, review the stats on the screen, and then click the transfer button. You will receive 1 candy in exchange for exchanging your Pokémon. This candy can be used to help your remaining Pokémon gain strength.