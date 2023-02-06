‘The Goose’ Tony Siragusa Net Worth, How Much Did He Earn?

Anthony Siragusa, known as “the Goose,” played defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the National Football League for 12 seasons between May 14, 1967, and June 22, 2022. (NFL). From 2003 until 2015, following his football career, he worked as a sideline analyst for NFL games shown on the Fox Network. He has been the host of several television programmes, including the DIY Network’s Man Caves, which focused on home improvement. In Kenilworth, New Jersey, Siragusa attended David Brearley High School. He was on the wrestling team and played football in high school. He has a 97-1 career record and was the state wrestling champion of New Jersey. He punted and place-kicked while playing the defensive line in football. He made 15 of 18 extra-point attempts and averaged 39 yards on punts.

Tony Siragusa Net worth

American professional football player Tony Siragusa had a $6 million fortune at his passing in June 2022. Tony sadly passed away on June 22, 2022, at 55. Tony agreed to a $4 million, 4-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens in April 1997. The agreement resulted in an average pay every season of $1.5 million. A $6 million deal in 1997 is equivalent to signing an $11 million agreement now after accounting for inflation.

At his height, Tony earned $500k yearly from Fox Sports as a TV analyst. Tony Siragusa, a Kenilworth, New Jersey native, played football and wrestled in high school before playing football at the University of Pittsburgh. The Indianapolis Colts selected him to play defensive lineman in the 1990 NFL Draft.

He continued to play for the Colts through 1996 before deciding to sign with the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the 1997 campaign. Tony left his job in 2001 to pursue a career in front of the camera. He has been in supporting roles in films including “25th Hour” and “The Sopranos,” and he also hosts the DIY Network programme “Man Caves.” He was also one of three sideline analysts for the NFL on Fox from 2011 to 2015.

Toney Siragusa’s early life and career

Siragusa tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during a practice in April 1988, necessitating surgery that made him miss the 1988 campaign. Siragusa was viewed as a first-round draught prospect before suffering an injury, but later, his risk factor increased to the point where he was passed over in the 1990 NFL draught.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Siragusa, an undrafted free agent, as a defensive tackle in 1990. When the Indianapolis Colts played a 3-4 or 4-3 defence, he used to play nose tackle to draw double teams. He played in 13 games as a rookie, starting six of them, and had one sack, 36 tackles overall, and one fumble recovery.

