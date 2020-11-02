Tony Mortimer reads book

Tony Mortimer had never completed a book before lockdown — but has ploughed through 65 and can be writing among his very own.

The East 17 singer confessed that the coronavirus pandemic has altered his life credited his own 27-year old daughter Ocean for sparking his newfound love of reading by downloading a program on his cell phone.

He explained:”I can not recall reading a book . I have read books about music and things, but I would never see a book. I could not consider anything more dull.”

The 50-year-old celebrity began with Eva Pohler’s puzzle’Keys of this Greek Revival’ and was immediately hooked.

He explained:”It pulled me like that woman that fell down the rabbit hole, Alice in Wonderland.

“I recall the very first book, I believed I am gont force myself to reach the conclusion of the. And that I did, and I have simply fallen in love . It is completely escapism in the planet.”

Tony has enjoyed functions in the likes of”good storyteller” Roald Dahl,”eloquent” J.K. Rowling and”genius” Stephen King, also is excited about tackling harder novels in the likes of Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

The’Steam’ hitmaker can also be 10,000 words in writing his own publication, because of the assistance of terror writer King’s’On Writing’ manual.

He told the Sunday Times newspaper:”I have realised my initial 10,000 phrases aren’t in the perfect purchase.

“I believed when you compose a narrative, you go,’Once upon a time that happened, this happened, the finish.’

“However, it is not chronological… I started in the center. Then I moved to the opposite end. I then moved back to the start with a concept…

“You may write a complete sentence or a chapter and it will not get the job done. And who cares? Simply throw it into the bin and then do a different .”

Tony is currently searching for a literary agent and also intends to combine a writing course.