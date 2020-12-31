Tommy Docherty’s everyday living and career in photographs

Previous Manchester United and Scotland supervisor Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92.

ocherty, who was identified as ‘The Doc’, invested 9 many years as a player with Preston, and received 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to handle 12 golf equipment, such as Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby, as effectively as a stint in charge of Scotland, but he was very best known for his 5-yr spell at Old Trafford.

Listed here, the PA information agency appears to be back again at Docherty’s profession in photographs.

