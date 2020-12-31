Tommy Docherty tributes, Declan Rice Hottest updates, Giroud connected to Atletico go

Very good Morning BLUES Admirers

Atletico Madrid have determined Olivier Giroud as the great substitute for Diego Costa, who still left the club on Tuesday.

In accordance to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico will endeavor to signal Giroud in the January transfer window but are hoping to do enterprise with a small funds give.

That could be a little bit challenging taking into consideration Chelsea have expended over £200million in the summer months and would look for a significant sum to stability the textbooks.

But then yet again Atleti are banking on the Blues’ anxiety of shedding their striker for totally free in the summer months when his agreement expires

Meanwhile, Chelsea have not too long ago been connected with a shock bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Braut Haaland.

Haaland has been on fire ever because transferring to Dortmund from Crimson Bull Salzburg earlier this 12 months as he has now netted a staggering 33 ambitions in 32 matches across all competitions.

Rumours have surfaced suggesting the Blues will try and indicator the star striker in January but that is incredibly not likely.

And that is simply because club director Marina Granovskaia is eager on only a person transfer in the January transfer window with Declan Rice posing as a precedence.

Additionally, Dortmund would almost unquestionably under no circumstances concur to let this sort of an critical participant leave in the middle of the season

Eventually, Guy Utd are major the charge for Chelsea focus on Moises Caicedo.

Fabrizio Romano promises contacts have been made with the 19-12 months-outdated Ecuador midfielder.

There are no bids on the desk still but the ball is in United’s court docket.

And it’s now up to the Crimson Devils to make their transfer before Chelsea and other sides be part of the fray.