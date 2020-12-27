Tomas Soucek earns West Ham a draw versus Brighton

Tomas Soucek’s late aim rescued a place for West Ham versus bogey side Brighton.

he under-par Hammers trailed 2 times at the London Stadium with a controversial Lewis Dunk strike searching established to hand Brighton only a second get in 13 matches.

But Soucek struck with 8 minutes remaining to snatch a 2-2 attract for David Moyes’ side.

Nevertheless, the outcome prolonged Brighton’s hoodoo in excess of the Hammers, who have nevertheless under no circumstances managed to defeat them in the Premier League.

Potentially with that in mind West Ham appeared to established up to allow for Brighton to hold the ball and strike them on the counter-assault.

But only the initial section of the approach worked in the initial half with a entrance a few of Sebastien Haller, Jarrod Bowen and, bizarrely, captain Mark Noble, not specifically renowned for their speed.

Brighton took the initiative and Danny Welbeck’s angled shot flew above in the second minute.

Then Solly March swung in a tempting cross from the remaining but Welbeck could not get the essential touch less than tension from Angelo Ogbonna.

Adam Webster headed straight at Lukasz Fabianski and March hit he facet-netting before also forcing a conserve from the Hammers keeper with a low push from the edge of the box.

The guests took a deserved direct a moment just before 50 %-time when Dan Burn off overlapped down the left and crossed small into the box.

Declan Rice tried to intercept the ball but succeeded only in putting it on a plate for Neal Maupay, who swivelled and tucked his shot previous Fabianski.

Noble and Bowen were being place out of their distress at fifty percent-time with Manuel Lanziniand Andriy Yarmolenko summoned from the bench.

West Ham did not have a shot on focus on towards Chelsea previous Monday, nor in the to start with fifty percent listed here.

So early in the 2nd 50 %, when Haller achieved Rice’s cross with a header straight at Robert Sanchez, it was their 1st effort on focus on for 172 minutes.

The substitutions paid out dividends on the hour mark when Yarmolenko crossed from the appropriate and Lanzini touched the ball into the route of youthful comprehensive-again Ben Johnson, who calmly aspect-footed in his to start with aim for the club.

West Ham now appeared in the ascendancy, but it was Brighton who struck up coming.

Soucek’s attempted clearance from a corner appeared to hit Dunk on the forearm just before he fired home, but just after a lengthy VAR verify the intention was presented.

But Soucek got his revenge with 8 minutes remaining. Amazingly, this time it was Dunk’s clearing header which hit the Czech midfielder as he arrived at the significantly article to bundle in the equaliser.

