Tom Selleck Drops $2,020 Suggestion at Restaurant for 2020 Idea Problem

Tom Selleck is all about silver linings mainly because he is figured out how to crack a smile in 2020 … with a 2020 tip.

The “Blue Bloods” star chowed down at Elio’s restaurant in NY where by he chowed down to the tune of $200. So, a number of that by 10 and then some, and that was Tom’s idea — $2,020.

ICYMI … this has turn out to be a thing. People complicated mates to plunk down a generous idea to help struggling restaurant staffers. Tom credited his co-star, Donnie Wahlberg, by saying, “I am honoring my good friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘tip challenge’ with my honest hope for a better 2021.”

Tom produced Donnie proud, indicating, “I identified out that my Television set father #TomSelleck has generously acknowledged the #2020Tip Problem at Elios Higher East Side! Enjoy ya dad. I didn’t get started it but I’m very pleased to be section of it. To those people who gave even the smallest added quantity this yr — THANK YOU.”

Tom joins a lengthy checklist of celebs who have jumped on the bandwagon. Donnie himself donated $2,020 at an IHOP. James Corden and Adele are many others who have plunked down hard cash.

The obstacle started out in Michigan … in which a server obtained the huge, $2,020 tip on a $23 monthly bill.