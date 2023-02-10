Television Star’s Tom Sandoval And Ariana’s Relationship Status

The entire affair between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval was depicted on television. The couple initially became acquainted when Madix joined the popular Bravo series Vanderpump Rules set in 2013. They later confirmed their relationship at the season 2 reunion in 2014. Since then, Bravo cameras have followed the couple as they have overcome obstacles and celebrated significant achievements, such as getting married, getting a puppy, and co-authoring a book. Sandoval and Madix are still going strong eight years later, and they frequently share heartfelt tributes to one another on social media.

Are Tom Sandoval and Ariana still dating

The couple encountered a snag in their relationship during Vanderpump Rules season 7 when Sandoval told his pals that Madix and co-star Lala Kent had engaged in sexual activity in his car.

Madix then confessed that she believed Sandoval had violated her confidence in a confessional. I don’t feel embarrassed or ashamed about what Lala and I did, but she stated that Tom abused my confidence by telling his male friends about it. It’s not my intention for my sexuality to come across as cool to a group of guys, I say.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 teaser shows Sandoval and Madix dealing with suspicions that they’ve brought other partners into their committed partnership.”We don’t communicate openly. I’m not that cool, actually. shortly after the trailer debuted, Madix tweeted, “thought that was apparent. bisexual polyamorous.”

Ariana’s Relationship with Tom Sandoval has been explored ahead of the season 10 premiere.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is back for a new season chock full of conflicts and romances! Ariana Madix will reappear on the popular series as a “major cast member” for the premiere of Season 10 on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

In the first season of Vanderpump Rules in 2013, Ariana debuted as a staff member of the SUR restaurant. She was a guest or recurring cast member for the first two seasons. In 2015, she was one of the main characters. The primary cause of this development was the declaration of Tom Sandoval’s relationship with Madix during the season 2 reunion.

Vanderpump Rules premiered with Tom introducing Madix as a buddy and revealing that they had previously collaborated on projects. Kristen Doute, Tom’s girlfriend, claimed they had affairs at the time, but they both refuted the accusation.

