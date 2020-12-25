Tom Piper in ‘Babes In Toyland’ ‘Memba Him?!

Chicago-born signer and actor Tommy Sands very first produced a identify for himself in the songs field in the late ’50s with smash singles like “Teenager-Age Crush” and “Likely Continuous” … but it was not right until just after he took on the acting role of Tom Piper in Disney’s 1961 Christmas musical “Babes In Toyland” that Sands grew to become a basic holiday staple.
Tommy Sands was in the merry musical with Hollywood icons like Ray Bolger as the evil, Barnaby, Tommy Kirk as the tinkering toymaker, Grumio … and of training course Annette Funicello as the sheepish damsel in distress, Mary Opposite.
