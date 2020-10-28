Tom Parker’s spouse gives birth

Tom Parker’s spouse has given birth to their second child.

Tom Parker

The prior recognized singer — who’s fighting an incurable brain tumour — along with his partner Kelsey welcomed a cousin for 15-month-old Aurelia to the world a week, his bandmate Max George has shown.

Max was asked how his buddy is performing through an appearance on UK TV series’Lorraine’ on Tuesday (27. 10. 20) and then allow the news slip.

He explained:”I talked to him and he is doing great, he is doing good. Kelsey gave birth to their second child a week. He is a fighter, so Tom’ll be fine. If you are watching incidentally, mwah, ” I adore you ”

Tom and Kelsey declared his catastrophic diagnosis before this month and pledged to”fight this all of the way” by increasing awareness and exploring the remedies out there.

They wrote:”Hey guys, you understand that we have been silent on social websites for a couple of weeks and it is time to inform you . There is no simple way to say that but I have regrettably been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I am currently undergoing therapy. We decided, after a great deal of thought, which instead of hiding out and attempting to help keep it a mystery, we’d do you interview at which we can lay out all the details and let everybody know the details in our own manner.

“We’re all totally devastated but we’re gont fight that all of the way. We do not want your despair, we only want positivity and love and together we’ll increase awareness of the horrible disease and search for all available treatment choices. It is gonna be a difficult struggle but with everyone’s support and love we’re going to overcome this. Tom along with Kelsey xxx. (sic)”

Tom also confessed that he’s still nonetheless to”procedure” the earth-shattering analysis.

The’Chasing the Sun’ hitmaker remembered:”They pulled the curtain around my bed and said,’it is a brain tumour.’ All I could think was,’F****** hell!”’ I was in shock. It is period four glioblastoma and they have stated its own terminal. It ended up being a whole lot to cope with alone. Kelsey could not come in as of Covid. I still have not processed it”