Tom Parker is a big’inspiration’ for me personally

Tom Parker is a massive”inspiration” into Max George.

The funniest singer – who’s now competing ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ – gets heaped praise on his bandmate, who recently showed he’s fighting phase four glioblastoma.

He explained:”I consider Tom all of the time. Tom’s been an inspiration for me anyhow, I look up to Tom as a big brother, he’s the boss of this ring and even with everything he is going through, it simply demonstrates how powerful he’s emotionally and that I typically ring him on a Sunday and now we have a laugh of what I have done the evening before.”

And Max would like to find the group reunite and believes all of his bandmates – Tom, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes along with Siva Kaneswaran – will be on board also.

Talking to The Sun newspaper, he added:”I’d like us to get anything, 100 percent. And I am positive, I am pretty certain, unless I am way off, the other boys might feel exactly the identical manner.”

Meanwhile, Tom and his spouse Kelsey formerly insisted that they might”fight this all of the way” by increasing awareness and exploring the remedies out there.

They wrote:”Hey guys, you understand that we have been silent on social websites for a couple of weeks and it is time to inform you . There is no simple way to say that but I have regrettably been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I am currently undergoing therapy. We decided, after a great deal of thought, which instead of hiding out and attempting to help keep it a mystery, we’d do you interview at which we can lay out all the details and let everybody know the truth in our own manner.

“We’re all totally devastated but we’re gont fight that all of the way. We do not want your despair, we simply want positivity and love and together we’ll increase awareness of the horrible disease and search for all available treatment choices. It is gonna be a hard struggle but with everyone’s support and love we’re going to conquer this. Tom along with Kelsey xxx. (sic)”