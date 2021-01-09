Tom Morello joins The Fairly Reckless on new track ‘And So It Went’

The Very Reckless have shared a new track featuring Tom Morello – pay attention to ‘And So It Went’ underneath.

Established to surface on the band’s impending fourth album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’, the raging 4 and a 50 percent moment track benefits from a charged guitar solo by the Rage From The Machine legend.

It follows the formerly produced ‘Broomsticks’, ’25’, and also the album’s title track, ‘Death By Rock And Roll’.

Frontwoman Taylor Momsen sings on the chorus: “They mentioned the planet does not belong to you/ You are not the king, I am not the fool/ They reported the globe does not belong to you/ It don’t belong to you/ It belongs to me.”

You can hear to ‘And So It Went’ below:

‘Death By Rock And Roll’ comes on February 12 through Fearless Information. In addition to Morello, the album also features appearances from Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron.

Last yr, Momsen joined Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale and a range of others on the Evanescence monitor ‘Use My Voice’.

Published “to rejoice the energy of speaking out in get to market a much more just world”, the music also options the vocal abilities of Within Temptation’s Sharon den Adel, violinist Lindsey Stirling, alongside with many friends and spouse and children associates of the band’s frontwoman, Amy Lee.

Meanwhile, Morello has recalled Rage In opposition to The Machine‘s infamous bare protest in the course of just one of their sets at Lollapalooza in 1993 in a latest job interview.

Morello and his bandmates walked out on phase bare in Philadelphia in July 1993 (back again when Lollapalooza was a touring festival) in a protest towards censorship.

Every member of the band wore black electrical tape around their mouth, though the letters PMRC (which stood for the Parents Music Useful resource Heart) had been daubed on their torsos. They stood in protest for their complete 15 allocated minutes of stage time.

Recalling the protest in a new job interview with Uncut (print only), Morello remembered how there “was an outpouring of pleasure amongst the group for the initial 5 minutes” of RATM coming out on phase in Philadelphia.

“Then there was an intriguing stand-off as it was crystal clear this was not just some form of fast stunt,” he ongoing. “Then for the very last five minutes there was outright hostility – booing and offering us the finger and quarter coins getting thrown at our dicks.”

Morello extra: “The time I wish I experienced my pants on was when the police arrived.”