Tom Meighan eliminated from Kasabian’s traveling and merch businesses

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan was taken out of the group’s touring and product businesses.

Meighan was fired by the group back in July to be able to”focus his energies on putting his life back on course,” prior to looking in Leicester Magistrates Court to face a charge of assault from his spouse Vikki Ager.

Meighan pleaded guilty and was then sentenced to 200 hours of work.

As The Sun reports, Meighan was eliminated from Poltergeist Touring Limited Liability Partnership and Silver Bullet Merchandise Limited Liability Partnership, both the businesses which manage Kasabian’s live displays and product sales, as of June 30, meaning he will not obtain a share of their gains from .

Kasabian’s Tom Meighan (Picture: Getty)

Following Kasabian originally declared that Meighan will be stepping down because frontman”by mutual consent”, if his courtroom case closed the ring then issued another statement in which they chased on Meighan’s departure. “There’s simply no way people could condone his attack conviction,” they wroteand were so”left without a option except to ask Tom to depart the ring”.

Sharing his own announcement in the next week, Meighan wrote:”I’m really sorry and deeply regret my latest behavior. In no way am I attempting to condone my activities make excuses. I’m entirely to blame and take all responsibility.”

Meighan went on to mention he had”fought for several years together with alcohol dependence,” including that the episode in April functioned as”a wake-up telephone for me, for me that I was, along with exactly what I had been getting”.

He continued:”I also have been diagnosed with ADHD, and though this on no account excuses my activities, it’s helped me to know about my behavioural problems.”