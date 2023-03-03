Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum’s Husband, Laments the Unsolved Dog Homicides and Muses About Possible Foul Play!

Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, and Bill Kaulitz, Tom’s identical twin, are grieving the sudden deaths of their three dogs.

Last month, the supermodel, 49, and the Tokio Hotel rocker, 33, lost their German shorthaired pointer, Capper, who was 15 years old. Three weeks later, they lost their Irish wolfhound, Anton, who was 4 years old.

“What a gorgeous day it is today Neither of us had any idea that would be our last “Upon hearing of Anton’s passing, Klum took to Instagram to express her sorrow. She wrote, “Forever loved forever in our hearts” after Capper passed away.

William Kaulitz, meantime, revealed on Instagram that his bulldog Stitch had passed away a week prior.

‘I will never understand why life stole you from me so early, so abruptly, so suddenly, only days after we lost our Capper when you were only 4 years old,’ he captioned the photo.

Kaulitz Hills – Senf aus Hollywood, a podcast hosted by the Kaulitz brothers and available on Spotify, included an episode on Tuesday in which they discussed the suspicious timing of the deaths of their dogs.

In the episode, Bill reflects on the final days of his dog and reflects on how “absolutely well and joyful” he was. Bill reflects on how he never suspected “he might have anything” medically.

“He never got sick or injured and never needed medical attention. Then one Sunday he just gave out and fell over. Shock sank in.”

Some of the brothers’ acquaintances have speculated that the dogs were poisoned. “Stitch is also at an autopsy, where we expect to learn a few additional things,” Bill said. Unfortunately, we also had to consider the possibility that everything is interconnected, he said.

Tom commented, “It’s so horrible that you have to think that there is someone who wants to damage you so much that he kills your animals. The question, “Is a nut job lurking about?”

On the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary, Klum referred to Kaulitz as the “love of my life” in the description of an Instagram post that featured personal photos of the couple.

With Klum’s children Lou, 13, Leni, 18, Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, present, Kaulitz proposed to Klum over breakfast in bed on December 24, 2018, and the pair made the happy announcement the following day.