Tom Holland Drops First Spider-Man 3 Photo on Instagram

Many superheroes wear masks to protect their identities, however, it appears like Spider-Man has begun doubling on face caps to protect himself and people about him. Within an Instagram article on Nov. 6, Tom Holland shared with the very first behind-the-scenes photograph from the record of Spider-Man 3. “Wear a mask, then I am wearing 2,” Holland captioned this post, where he is wearing a white PPE face mask on his redesigned black-and-red spidey match. The photo’s blue display backdrop does not give away much about the unnamed sequel to Far From Home, however, capturing a glance of Holland back in costume (with all appropriate protection gear, no more ! ) ) Gets us even more eager to see him shoot on Electro and rescue the day. Listen to a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and then put on a mask, also have a sneak peek in Holland filming Spider-Man 3 ahead.