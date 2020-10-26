Tom Holland Confirms’Spider-Man 3′ Is Beginning To Film at Atlanta

Tom Holland only verified that filming Spider-Man 3 is going to begin.

The 24-year old celebrity took into his Instagram Stories within the weekend to talk with fans that he’s back on US soil in Atlanta and will soon be kicking away filming the new film soon.

Tom additionally disclosed to fans he gets the whole script in an iPad he received soon after coming.

“Hey, therefore I only got home and I am in Atlanta. I have only been given a bundle. That bundle is a iPad, also on this iPad is a script,” Tom said.

“And script is Spider-Man 3, which I am going to figure out exactly what I’m likely to do for the next five months,” he continued. “I am not going to tell you anything about this, since I have learned my lesson”

Only a month ago, there were also large rumors which Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are linking the picture in some capacity. After they shot over the web, the studio needed to issue a statement regarding the chance of the prior Spider-Man portrayers being contained in the new movie.

Here is what they said…