Tom Holland and Zendaya Age Gap: Check All the Latest Updates in 2022

We already know that Tom Holland is Zendaya’s biggest fan. But, if his recent Instagram activity is any indication, the actor is making it clearer than ever.

Fans of Spider-Man were overjoyed when paparazzi photos appeared to show Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing.

In the Marvel films, in which the British actor plays the titular character and Emmy-winning Zendaya plays Peter Parker’s classmate, MJ, the actors have played love interests on-screen.

All you require is… height? When asked how they handle kissing with their height differences, Tom Holland and Zendaya disagreed.

During a Sirius XM Town Hall panel, Tom, 25, responded with a playful joke when asked about how they deal with the height “thing” between them.

On Friday, December 10, the actor said, “[Zendaya] isn’t that much taller,” referring to their kiss at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Let’s just put it out there, shall we?” At most, it’ll be an inch or two. People don’t say things like, ‘How do you guys kiss?’ ‘It had to be really difficult.’

Zendaya, 25, even mentioned that her mother is taller than her father, while Tom said it’s a “stupid assumption” to believe that this affects their on-screen performance. He went on to say that many of the other actresses who auditioned for the role of MJ (Zendaya’s character) were taller than him.

The Cherry actor recalls, “I remember completing the Spider-Man screen tests.” “Every girl we tried out for both roles was taller than I was. And I’m not sure if [director Jon Watts] made that decision… To be fair, I’m not particularly tall. So, perhaps Jon Watts made that decision and was aware of it in order to break the stereotype. “I think it’s fantastic.”

After That, Both Costars Backed up Their Characters’ Affectionate Scenes in The 2019 Film.

“I honestly never thought of [our height disparity] as a thing because my parents were like that,” the Euphoria actress continued. “My mother stands taller than my father.”

Since they first sparked dating rumors in 2016, the dynamic duo have become quite the fan favorites outside of their Marvel Studios franchise. However, it wasn’t until they were photographed kissing in a car five years later that they received more attention.

They Recently Purchased a Home Together.

Despite the fact that Zendaya and Tom Holland are only 25 years old, they have a sizable net worth, as evidenced by their recent purchase. The young MCU actors have reportedly purchased a $3 million home in South West London, according to Mirror. In fact, the house is in Holland’s childhood neighborhood of Kingston upon Thames.

The large purchase has taken their relationship to a new level, and they appear to be committed to each other for the long haul. Some publications have even suggested that the house indicates that the couple is “secretly married.”

They’ve Worked with Other People in The Past.

While there have been dating rumors about the two since 2017, it is clear that both actors have had other romantic partners in the years since. In the case of Zendaya, she was linked to her co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, Euphoria’s biggest villain. According to Elle, the two were seen kissing in 2020, but their apparent relationship only lasted a few months before they found new partners.

In the year 2020, Holland began dating actress Nadia Parkes, and the two had even moved in together just before the pandemic-induced lockdown. The reasons for their breakup were unknown at the time, but by mid-2021, it was clear that Zendaya and Holland were back together.

They’ve Met the Parents of Each Other’s Children.

In December 2017, Holland met Zendaya’s parents while she was promoting her second feature film, The Greatest Showman. “Tom has met Zendaya’s family and they love him,” a source close to the actress told US Weekly.

This year, the couple was spotted outside Holland’s parents’ London home. This visit is also depicted in the photo of Zendaya holding Holland’s waist as they casually stroll.

The Marriage Record of Zendaya and Tom Holland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

In 2016, Zendaya and Holland started working together in the Sony-Marvel Spider-Man franchise. However, before the first film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, could even be released, rumors began to circulate that the two co-stars were dating. Only their Lip Sync Struggle performance and their characters’ interactions on the monitor exemplified this.