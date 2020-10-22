Tom Hanks plays with frontier journalist at’News Of The World’ preview — observe

The trailer for Paul Greengrass’ coming Western, News Of The World, has since now landed.

Tom Hanks portrays Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd as a female journalist who finds a 10-year old woman, Johanna (Helena Zengel), who is become separated in the adopted family, the Kiowa people, after an crash.

Kidd makes it his obligation to return Johanna together with her biological uncle and aunt against her will, along having a dangerous boat forward.