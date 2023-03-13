Tom Cruise Won’t Go to The Oscars in 2023, Even Though He’s Been to The Nominees’ Luncheon Before!

Tom Cruise will not attend the Oscars ceremony in 2023. Despite his picture being nominated for six prizes, including Best Picture, the 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor will not attend Sunday’s annual awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Cruise’s representative confirms to PEOPLE that he is currently filming Mission: Impossible 8 overseas. Entertainment Tonight claims that producer Jerry Bruckheimer will accept the Oscar for Best Picture should Maverick win.

In addition to being nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound, the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is also nominated for Best Sound.

In addition, Lady Gaga will sing “Hold My Hand,” which is nominated for a Grammy.

Cruise’s absence is rather unexpected, given that he attended last month’s Oscar nominee’s luncheon at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.

In a video that emerged on social media at the time, Steven Spielberg could be seen telling Tom Cruise that Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing film of 2022 in the United States, “saved Hollywood’s ass.”

The iconic director, 76, noted that with the long-awaited sequel to his 1980s action film, Cruise “may have rescued theatrical distribution totally.”

In an interview published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel confirmed that Tom Cruise would attend Sunday’s ceremony, and he was asked if he would make jokes about the actor, as hosts of other award ceremonies this season have.

“I don’t know if he rescued [movies], but he gave them the Heimlich technique,” stated Kimmel, 55.

Christopher McQuarrie, writer, and director of Mission: Impossible 8, revealed on Friday that Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of the eighth installment of the franchise.

In the snapshot provided by McQuarrie, 54, Waddingham appeared to be in character as she wore a tan cap and stared intently into the distance in front of what appeared to be a communication center.

In 2021, Waddingham received the Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance as Rebecca Welton on Ted Lasso, for which she is most known. She also appeared in the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

Mission Impossible: 8, also known as the second part of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, has been filming since July 2022, well in advance of the planned July 2023 release date for the seventh Mission: Impossible film.