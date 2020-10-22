Entertainment

Tom Cruise & Rebecca Ferguson Run Around Bridges While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Scenes

October 22, 2020
1 Min Read
Tom Cruise & Rebecca Ferguson Run Across Bridges While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' Scenes

Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson are ongoing to get in the activity.

The 58-year old celebrity and 37-year old celebrity were seen filming scenes jogging round bridges while filming Mission: Impossible 7 Wednesday (October 21) at Venice, Italy.

Tom was likewise observed filming an extreme stunt pursuit, leaping from 1 water taxi to a different, earlier in this week. # & he 8217;so-called for filming the majority of his own stunts, and this film turns out that there isn’t any exception.

weekly, Tom has been spotted running over automobiles while shooting at a car chase scene using co-star Hayley Atwell. He filmed that car chase scene for more than a week and it appears like it is going to become an action-packed chain!

The Mission: Impossible movie is presently scheduled to be published around November 19, 2021 along with also an eighth picture will be published one year after. We can not wait!

