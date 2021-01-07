Tom Cruise married: Is Tom Cruise married? Who is his spouse? | Movies | Entertainment

Tom Cruise is now very best regarded as an action hero, irrespective of setting up his profession in tricky-hitting, dramatic roles. His interactions have also been a subject matter for scrutiny all through his time in the motion picture sector. He has been married extra than at the time – but is he married now and who is his spouse?

At the instant, Tom Cruise is not married, while studies have suggested he has been courting his Mission Unattainable co-star Hayley Atwell.

His 1st marriage was to actress Mimi Rogers, who Tom wed in 1987.

The pair satisfied in 1985 at a dinner social gathering, according to Tom, during the time he was in progress for Top Gun.

It was Mimi who released Tom to Scientology, which he has been connected to a fantastic offer in his later lifestyle.

