Tom Cruise Girlfriend: Is Tom Cruise Actually Dating Paris Hilton?

An American actor and producer by the name of Tom Cruise As one of Hollywood’s top performers for the past three decades, Tom Cruise has been in scores of big-budget blockbusters. As a result, he is also one of the world’s highest-paid and wealthiest stars.

A total of $8.5 billion has been generated at the global box office by Tom Cruise’s films as of this writing. His films have never made more than $1 billion, which is surprising. Currently, his greatest grossing film is 2018’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which raked in $800 million worldwide.

Early Life

July 3, 1962, is the date on which Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was brought into the world. An electrical engineer, his mother worked as a special education teacher. There are three sisters in Tom’s family. The actor William Mapother, Tom’s first cousin, went on to work with him on several films.

When Tom Cruise’s father got a job with the Canadian Armed Forces, the family relocated to Canada for a few months. According to Tom’s claims, later on, Tom’s father was an abusive, violent bully who beat him and his brothers. In the span of 14 years, he attended 15 different institutions of higher education.

Tom Cruise Career

Risky Business” was Tom’s breakout role in 1983, making him a household name. After making $6 million in the first place, Risky Business went on to make $64 million and became a cult classic in the process. The film established Cruise as a rising star and gave him his first nomination for a Golden Globe. It was “Top Gun” that made Tom Cruise one of the world’s most popular actors in 1986.

Top Gun was the year’s biggest box office hit, making $360 million worldwide. Paul Newman cast him in “The Color of Money” the following year. In 1988, the singles “Cocktail” and “Rainman” both became huge hits. There were four Academy Awards for “Rain Man.” It took Cruise another year before he received his first Oscar nod for “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Read More: Who Is Alex Cooper Dating- Boyfriend, Relationship, Complete Info!

Tom Cruise Girlfriend

Everything you read on the internet should be taken with a grain of salt these days, it should be obvious. So, as an example: There’s a viral video of Tom Cruise and Paris Hilton embracing, which seems to indicate that they’re more than just pals.

Many fans of both actors were surprised by the news, which has sparked the question, “Is Tom Cruise dating Paris Hilton?” Whether or not this viral video is true is an open question. Let’s take a closer look at all we know so far.

Is Tom Cruise actually dating Paris Hilton?

When Paris released a TikTok video from her official account on June 14, 2022, she startled the globe by appearing affectionately next to what appeared to be Tom Cruise, the iconic actor. Both actors may be seen adoringly gazing at each other throughout the video. People began to question if the Top Gun pilot and the well-known socialite were dating right away, and they weren’t wrong. While some may be disappointed to find that Paris’ video was a joke and that the person depicted alongside her in it wasn’t truly Tom Cruise, others may be relieved.

On TikTok, Miles Fisher, also known as @deeptomcruise, is a well-known Tom lookalike who appears in the video with Paris. If there isn’t enough evidence to disprove that it isn’t Tom, the couple previously worked on another video that left viewers perplexed. Thanks to CGI and the fact that Miles and Tom have similar face structures, he’s so close to taking on Tom.

Read More: Who Is Jennifer Aniston Dating? Here Is Everything You Need to Know!

Those who know Paris Hitlon well know that she and Carter Reum have been married since 2021 and are living happily ever after. He just split from Hayley Atwell for the second time, but Tom hasn’t been linked to anyone else since then.

Read More: Who Is Timothee Chalamet Dating- Timothée Chalamet Has Been Linked to A Number of Women in The Past!

Tom Cruise Personal Life

Tom’s been married a few times before. Over the course of eight years, he shared a life with actress Mimi Rogers. After Mimi introduced Tom to Scientology, he became a member of the church. Since 1990, Tom and Nicole Kidman have been together, and they have two children together. From 2006 to 2012, he was married to actress Katie Holmes.