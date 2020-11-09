Entertainment

Tom Cruise Films Late-Night Scene for’Mission Impossible’ on Venice Canals

November 9, 2020
Tom Cruise is spending yet another late night on place of the forthcoming Mission Impossible! )

The 58-year old celebrity was seen in addition to a ship that was drifting in the canal when filming a chase scene on Saturday night (November 7) at Venice, Italy.

After that night, Tom had been spotted wearing a facial mask because he came in another place for further filming.

Tom‘s co-star Rebecca Ferguson has been seen running across the Campo San Giacomo dell’Orio while filming. )

The Mission: Impossible movie is now scheduled to be published around November 19, 2021 along with a eighth picture will be published one year after. We can not wait!

In case you missed this, Tom is going from the world — literally! — to get a new film.

