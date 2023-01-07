Is Tom Brady Dating in 2023? Are His Dating Rumors Real?

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. (born August 3, 1977) is a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League (NFL). He has an impressive net worth of $250 million, and he recently divorced his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, making him the most eligible bachelor of 2022. So, who is he dating right now?

Why The Picture-Perfect Couple For More than A Decade divorced?

Brady and Bündchen wed in February 2009 in a quick 10-day-to-plan wedding in Santa Monica, California. Benjamin, the couple’s first child, was born in December 2009; Vivian, their second child, was born in December 2012. Brady’s biggest fan, Bündchen appeared to be present at all of his NFL games.

After he was transferred to the Buccaneers in 2020, she even consented to move his family to Florida. By 2022, Bündchen, on the other hand, started to open out about how she was struggling with how little time Brady spent with her and their children due to his profession. She stated, “This is a very dangerous sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” in the Elle magazine cover story for September 2022.

Later, Page Six revealed that because of their marital problems, the pair had been living apart. The divorce attorneys they hired were “looking at what a split will involve, who gets what, and what the finances will be,” the person continued.

In October 2022, they reached a divorce settlement.

Relationship Rumors With Model Veronika Rajek After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly seeing 26-year-old Slovakian beauty and FashionNova spokesperson Veronika Rajek after divorcing 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, to whom he was married for 13 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

At the time of writing, neither Brady nor Rajek had commented on the allegations of a relationship, but Rajek hasn’t been shy in praising the seven-time Super Bowl champion on Instagram. With her current following of 3.4 million, a *lot* of people are aware of her feelings for him.

On December 6th, Veronika posted a carousel of pictures of herself at Raymond James Stadium watching Brady play while donning a number 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey with Brady’s name on the back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

The Buccaneers had just defeated the New Orleans Saints 17-16.

“I saw the LEGEND,” she said as her caption, followed by a football emoji. “Show me someone who doesn’t love Brady if someone asks me again if I love him. Because they understand that he is the [goat emoji] [football emoji] [red heart on fire emoji], even his detractors like him. “@tombrady thank you for a wonderful show,” she concluded her message.

Despite Veronika’s outspoken love for Brady, her representatives have either rejected or, more appropriately, declined to comment on the allegations that the two are dating. As Veronika Rajek is very supportive of Tom Brady, her representative reportedly told News Week that she “will not comment on the matter” at this time. They continued, “The only message Veronika Rajek wants to put out there is for Tom Brady to be focused on the game and get things on track to get his 8th ring.”