How Tom Arnold Shed Pounds and Got Healthy: His Incredible Weight Loss

Thomas Duane Arnold (born March 6, 1959) is a comedian and actor from the United States. He is best known for playing Arnie Thomas on Roseanne (1989-1993), Jackie Thomas on The Jackie Thomas Show (1992-1993), Tom Graham on Tom (1994), and Tom Amross on The Tom Show (1997–1998). True Lies (1994), Nine Months (1995), McHale’s Navy (1997), Animal Factory (2000), Cradle 2 the Grave (2003), Mr. 3000 (2004), Happy Endings (2005), The Great Buck Howard (2008), and Madea’s Witness Protection (2010) are among his film credits (2011). He hosted The Best Damn Sports Show Period for four years and appeared on Sons of Anarchy.

Tom Arnold feels better than ever and proudly displays the fruits of his labour. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 63-year-old comedian discussed his recent weight loss journey, which has resulted in him losing 75 pounds since January. Arnold admits that he has always struggled with not having conscious eating habits, adding that “the enemy of success for me was spontaneity with food.”

“I shot four films in Rome in the last year and a half. Everyone in Rome goes out for 5-hour meals, smoking and drinking; it’s just the way of life, “He informs PEOPLE. “I would do well all day, and then I’d go back to my hotel by myself and see the amazing menu, then I’d think, ‘Life is short, what if I never get to eat this authentic Italian food again? This food is my only companion!'”

The actor also admits to digging around the kitchen late at night after putting his children to bed. “Some days I’d graze all day, and on days when I had to film, I’d eat 6000 calories at 9 p.m. after a long day of eating nothing… The issue was that there was no structure, “Arnold says.

Tom Arnolds Early Life

Thomas Duane Arnold was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Linda Kay (née Graham) and Jack Arnold. He had two siblings: Lori, his sister, and Scott, his brother. Tom Arnold was diagnosed with autism as a child. When he was a child, his mother abandoned the family, and he and his siblings were raised by their father:

Arnold and his sister moved back in with their mother when they were teenagers. Lori married a 23-year-old man at 14 with her mother’s permission. Lori soon became a heavy drug user and dealer, running one of the Midwest’s most significant meth operations until her arrest in 1989.

Meanwhile, Arnold appears to have avoided his sister’s fate by working at a meatpacking plant. He attended Ottumwa High School, Indian Hills Community College, and the University of Iowa, where he studied business administration and writing from 1981 to 1983.

Tom Arnold’s Career

Arnold had a prop-based comedy routine called “Tom Arnold and the Goldfish Review” in the early 1980s. Roseanne Barr hired him as a writer for her Roseanne television sitcom. He married her in 1990 after she divorced her first husband. Arnold created the character “Arnie Thomas” for the show (a play on his name). Because of their sometimes outrageous behaviour, the couple’s marriage drew media attention, particularly from tabloids. Arnold starred in his sitcom, The Jackie Thomas Show, in 1992. The show aired on ABC after Roseanne and lasted 18 episodes.

Arnold and Barr bought a house in Arnold’s hometown of Eldon, Iowa, in 1993 and opened a restaurant called ‘Roseanne and Tom’s Big Food Diner’ nearby. The diner served loose meat sandwiches, a speciality of Roseanne’s fictional Lanford Lunch Box, based on Ottumwa’s real-life Canteen Lunch in the Alley. Both appeared in the Ottumwa-based 1993 film The Woman Who Loved Elvis. Arnold and Barr divorced in 1994 due to irreconcilable differences. Their restaurant shut down in 1995.