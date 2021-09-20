Tokyo Revengers season 1 just ended with a hefty cliffhanger. The way this series has arrived and took over anime community is insane. After Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers has become most favorable anime series of the fans for this season.

Even though season 1 is over, Takemichi still has long way to go. His ultimate nemesis Tettei Kisaki is still roaming free. He needs to get rid off him to secure a safe future for Hina and his friends. Will he be able to do that, find out as we discuss Tokyo Revengers season 2 spoilers, recap, release date and time.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date and Time

Tokyo Revengers Season 1 Recap

Season 1 of Tokyo Revengers kicked off the story with introduction of all important characters. We now also know that Takemichi’ ultimate enemy is none other than Kisaki. Toman has now taken over Valhalla and Takemichi has become captain of the first division.

Despite all of this, there’s still long way to go for Takemichi. He made multiple attempts to change the future in season 1, however, all of his efforts led to same way. He thought becoming leader of Toman can effectively allow him to make the changes in future. Now that has obtained the position of division captain, will he get the position of Toman’s leader? Guess we will find out in next season.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers season 2 spoilers, we are going to witness some of the drastic changes in the series. Takemichi doesn’t get killed by Kisaki. Kazutora manages to save him in the last moments. Furthermore, Toman gang has gone fully evil.



Takemichi of this timeline has gotten evil too. Naoto arrested him after he set up a trap. However, he still remembers Takemichi and informs him what he has done in this period. Even after all his attempts, he couldn’t save Hina and Akkun.

However, Naoto relives him stating that he has managed to save the lives of Draken and few others. The broken Takemichi will still pursue his goal of saving Hina and others. His war against Kisaki will continue in Tokyo Revengers season 2 as the new chapter of the story unfolds.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Watch Online

Tokyo Revengers will be likely available to watch online on YouTube. You’ll be able to stream it for free on channel called Muse Asia.

Regarding Tokyo Revengers season 2 release date and time, there hasn’t been any concrete news yet. However, considering the cliffhanger and show’s overall, success, season 2 is bound to happen. We may get the second season of the anime in next year. But for the time being, its release date is still unclear.

What to Expect in Season 2?

If the anime adapts manga same as it did for season 1, it is going to be another epic addition to the story. Takemichi will become even more reliable and determined in the next season. Hopefully, the studio will do even better job than first season.



What are your expectations from Tokyo Revengers season 2? Let us know down in the comments. For more Tokyo Revengers updates, make sure to follow us on social media.