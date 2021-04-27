After a gruelling fight with Kiyomasa, Takemichi seems to have found a soft spot in the heart of the president of Manji Gang. All of a sudden whole school sees him as a cool kid who gets acquainted with such an infamous person. As Takemichi continues to prevent the tragedy that occurred 12 years ago from happening, Tokyo Revengers episode 4 will put some light on a new person mentioned in the previous episode.

Tokyo Revengers is a manga series currently getting serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. It is primarily centred on Takemichi who goes back to 12 years past to prevent a tragedy that took place in the future. Read below as we discuss the release date and spoilers related to Tokyo Revengers episode 4.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 4

The official release date for Tokyo Revengers episode 4 is May 2nd, 2021. To watch the next episode in English subs, you can access various online streaming platforms. The timing of release for Tokyo Revengers episode 4 will be different for different regions so you may want to note it down. Here’s a release time of Tokyo Revengers episode 4 for different countries.

Japan – 2:38 AM, 2nd May

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, 1st May

India – 12:30 AM, 2nd May

UK – 8:00 PM, 1st May

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, 1st May

Where to Watch Tokyo Revengers Episode 4?

Tokyo Revengers episode 4 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. If you don’t have Crunchyroll then you don’t need to get disappointed as it is also available on YouTube on channel Muse Asia. Tokyo Revengers gets updated with each episode on Sunday.

What are Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Episode 4?

So far, the anime has adapted about 5 chapters. Expectedly, the next episode will include subsequent 2 chapters from the manga. Here are some spoilers from Tokyo Revengers episode 4.

Study Session

Hina asks Takemichi if he is preparing for the finals and proposes to him to study together. Both of them go to Hina’s home to study together where Takemichi meets her mom. They talk something about Hina’s brother. Hina spots fireworks outside and they go out to watch it. Takemichi accidentally touches the hand of Naoto which is a trigger to send him back to the current time.

Return to Future

Just when he shakes hands with Naoto, he returns to the future. Upon returning, Naoto explains to him some things related to time travelling. When Takemichi is in the past, his body goes into a death-like state.

Furthermore, he can only go back on the same day as the current day but 12 years ago. Takemichi informs Naoto of Mikey and tells him that he may be a good person.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 3 Recap

With a brutal fight and some lovey-dovey moments, episode 3 had them all. Let’s take a quick recap and unwind what took place in Tokyo Revengers Episode 3.

Takemichi vs Kiyomasa

The fight keeps getting worse for Tekemichi as he gets manhandled by Kiyomasa. Even after getting brutally beaten and bleeding, he doesn’t give up and intends to continue the fight. He vows Kiyomasa to kill him if he wants the fight to end. Kiyomasa asks for a baseball bat but suddenly they are interrupted by a mysterious figure.

President of Manji Gang

A guy with a blonde ponytail and a blonde short guy appears who happen to be vice president and president of Manji Gang. Everyone bows before them and pays them their respect. President interacts with Takemichi and tells that he finds him interesting. While leaving, he kicks Kiyosama, knocking him out.

How will the relationship between President and Takemichi develop in the upcoming episode? Can Takemichi travel between past and current timeline? Make sure to leave your thoughts down below. You can also find us on our social media channels where we post updates and news related to anime every day.