Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. It is one of the most popular series this year that has taken over anime fandom by storm. The focus of the story is middle-aged man Takemichi who finds the power to travel back in time.

With the help of his friend Naoto, Takemichi goes back in time. He wants to correct some things and alter some events which would prevent the death of his beloved friends. Takemichi faces various hurdles in his path and uncovers a daunting truth. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 24 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 23 recap, Draken informs Takemichi that he has a message from Mikey for him as well. This surprises him since things didn’t go as Mikey wanted.

Draken’s Place

Draken informs him that Mikey wants Takemichi to appear in the next gathering. He takes him to his place. Takemichi realizes that he’s living in a brothel. Rem mistakes him for a customer but Draken clears the misunderstanding.

Draken shows him the wall of pictures that contain all people precious to him. He also thanks Takemichi for stopping Mikey from killing Kazutora. When Takemichi goes out, he spots Emma hugging Mikey and telling him she loves him.

Draken’s Place

Mikey’s Sister

Hina joins Takemichi along with Naoto and witnesses this scene. They decide to follow both of them and see what’s going on. They stumble into a restaurant and sees Emma feeding Mikey. Yamaguchi arrives and tells them that they’ve heard stories about Emma.

Hina concludes that Emma is a two-timer. Draken arrives and asks Takemichi what’s going on. He spots Emma and Mikey together and reveals that she is the sister of Mikey. He gifts Emma the stuffed toy she wanted and Takemichi and Hina leave together.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 24 spoilers, Mikey has an announcement to make after the events of the fight. First Hanma gets forward and says that Valhalla had no leader to start with. After the defeat, they want to merge with Tokyo Manji Gang.

New First Division Captain

Hanma then says that there was one person who helped in connecting these two gangs. That person happens to be Tettei Kisaki. Takemichi realizes that everything he has done was for nothing and Baji died in vain.

Chifuyu also has something to say. He says that he wanted to leave the gang but he’s staying after talking with Mikey. He is given the right to assign a new captain of the first division and he chooses Takemichi. Takemichi breaks down in tears as there’s still a hope to change Toman.

Tokyo Manji Top Admin

Takemichi travels back into the present and finds himself in a premium cloth and wearing a watch. An unknown person takes him into a luxurious car and tells him about a meeting. He sees familiar faces from the past.

Tokyo Manji Top Admin

Takemichi has now become one of the top executives of Toman. He arrives in a large complex where various underlings bow their heads to him. Chifuyu greets him and informs him about the meeting of admins. He reveals that Takemichi is one of the admins of Toman.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Watch Online

You can watch Tokyo Revengers episode 24 online on YouTube for free. It is available for streaming on Muse Asia.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 24 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 24 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, September 19th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, September 19th

India – 12:30 AM, September 19th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 19th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 19th

What’s next for Takemichi? Let us know down in the comments. For more Tokyo Revengers updates, make sure to follow us on social media.