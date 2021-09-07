Based on the manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime currently in its first season. It is an adaptation of one of the most popular manga series of Shonen Jump. Tokyo Revengers’ plot takes place in Tokyo and revolves around the main character Takemichi.

Takemichi is a middle-aged man, filled with the pain of the death of his best friends. However, he gets a time-traveling ability, and using it he goes back in past to fix some events. It is a sci-fi series with many twists and turns and big tragedies. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 23 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 22 recap, the police arrive at the scene. Kazutora stays behind to take the blame for Baji’s death. The result of this battle fell in the victory of Toman with one death and one arrest.

Two Weeks Later

Two weeks later, Chifuyu visits the grave of Baji and brings Yakisoba just as he promised. He breaks down upon thinking about the demise of his captain. He just doesn’t know what to do now that Baji is dead.

We get a flashback of Chifuyu in his first few years of school and how he met Baji. One time, Chifuyu got in a fight with one of the gangs and Baji bailed him out. Chifuyu was mesmerized by how strong was Baji and it made him respect his captain even more. He was truly his best friend.

Kazutora’s Stand

Draken and Takemichi visit Kazutora in the detention center. He informs them that he will atleast get 10 years sentence. However, he doesn’t want to run away and face it like a man. Draken tells Kazutora to not be due which surprises him.

Kazutora’s Stand

Draken knew Kazutora would think about committing suicide because he doesn’t have anything to do. He delivers the message from Mikey that Kazutora will always be the part of Toman. Mikey has forgiven Kazutora for all his deeds.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Spoilers

For Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 spoilers, Draken informs Takemichi that he has a message from Mikey for him as well. This surprises him since things didn’t go as Mikey wanted.

Draken’s Place

Draken informs him that Mikey wants Takemichi to appear in the next gathering. He takes him to his place. Takemichi realizes that he’s living in a brothel. Rem mistakes him for a customer but Draken clears the misunderstanding.

Draken shows him the wall of pictures that contain all people precious to him. He also thanks Takemichi for stopping Mikey from killing Kazutora. When Takemichi goes out, he spots Emma hugging Mikey and telling him she loves him.

Mikey’s Sister

Hina joins Takemichi along with Naoto and witnesses this scene. They decide to follow both of them and see what’s going on. They stumble into a restaurant and sees Emma feeding Mikey. Yamaguchi arrives and tells them that they’ve heard stories about Emma.

Mikey’s Sister

Hina concludes that Emma is a two-timer. Draken arrives and asks Takemichi what’s going on. He spots Emma and Mikey together and reveals that she is the sister of Mikey. He gifts Emma the stuffed toy she wanted and Takemichi and Hina leave together.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Watch Online

Tokyo Revengers episode 23 is available to watch online on YouTube. You can stream it on channel MuseAsia.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 23 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, September 12th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, September 12th

India – 12:30 AM, September 12th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 12th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 12th

What is the thing that Mikey wants to tell Takemichi? Let us know your thoughts on this. For more Tokyo Revengers updates, make sure to follow us on social media.