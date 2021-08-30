Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series based on the manga of the same name. Its plot revolves around Takemichi, a middle-aged dude who loses his dear friend. He obtains the power to go back in time and with this power, he tries to change the present situation.

With the help of his friend Naoto, Takemichi goes back into the past and influences some events to change the future. However, it’s not as easy as he thought. Even after trying to influence the events, the future remains the same. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 22 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 21 recap, Baji falls on his knees with blood coming out of his mouth. Chifuyu accuses Kisaki of killing Baji, however, he refuses the notion. He makes everyone believe that it was Kazutora who killed Baji.

Baji’s Last Stand

Kisaki provokes Mikey into beating Kazutora. Takemichi witnesses all the events unfold but he’s unable to do anything. He first finishes off Hanma with a single kick. With the defeat of their leader, Valhalla disperses.

Mikey then goes to Kazutora and starts beating him relentlessly. Baji gets up and everyone’s attention turns to him. He says he’s not going to die from this stab and says Kazutora isn’t to blame for this. He stabs himself, potentially killing him as Chifuyu gets to his captain.

Forgiveness

Baji asks Takemichi to come closer to deliver his last words. He says that Kisaki is a threat to Toman and he persuaded Mikey to become a third-division leader. Now it’s up to Takemichi to protect Toman and hai friends from Kisaki.

Mikey again starts beating Kazutora but Takemichi tries to stop him. He then starts beating Takemichi but the latter gets up and tells him that Baji died because he wanted him to forgive him. Mikey spots the charm that Baji was carrying and he was never really a traitor. We get a brief flashback of the founding members of Toman as Mikey cools off.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 22 spoilers, the police arrive at the scene. Kazutora stays behind to take the blame for Baji’s death. The result of this battle fell in the victory of Toman with one death and one arrest.

Two Weeks Later

Two weeks later, Chifuyu visits the grave of Baji and brings Yakisoba just as he promised. He breaks down upon thinking about the demise of his captain. He just doesn’t know what to do now that Baji is dead. Meanwhile, Draken and Takemichi visit the detention center.

Kazutora informs them that it’s going to be a ten-year sentence. He thinks of committing suicide, however, Draken warns him not to do it. He tells him that he has a message from Mikey which states that he’s still a member of Toman. Furthermore, he also has a message for Takemichi.

Draken’s Place

Draken informs him that Mikey wants Takemichi to appear in the next gathering. He takes him to his place. Takemichi realizes that he’s living in a brothel. Rem mistakes him for a customer but Draken clears the misunderstanding.

Draken shows him the wall of pictures that contain all people precious to him. He also thanks Takemichi for stopping Mikey from killing Kazutora. When Takemichi goes out, he spots Emma hugging Mikey and telling him she loves him.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Watch Online

Tokyo Revengers episode 22 is available to watch online on YouTube. You can stream it on channel MuseAsia for free.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 22 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, September 5th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, September 5th

India – 12:30 AM, September 5th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 5th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 5th

Will Mikey ever forgive Kazutora? Let us know what you think down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.