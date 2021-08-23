Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season and based on the manga of the same name. It is a time travel story in which the main character Takemichi travels back in time to influence some events in the future.

Takemichi wants to save his friends who die because of certain incidence in the past. Now with the power to go back in time, he wants to change some things and possibly make a different future. His best friend Naoto helps him in achieving this task. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 21 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 20 recap, Mikey gets down on the knees after knocking out Kazutora. The rest of the Valhalla deem it as a perfect opportunity to attack him. One of the captains of the group runs towards Mikey.

Baji’s Attack

Takemichi recognizes the person in the mast as a confidant of Kisaki. He asks anyone from Toman to help Mikey. However, everyone is already occupied with a fight. He has no choice but to go by himself to save Mikey.

He tries to get past as many guys as possible, but he fails to reach Mikey. Kisaki makes an entrance and beats the guy in a mask. Later on, he gets attacked by Baji who says he was waiting for just this moment. Kisaki asks his subordinate to take care of Baji. Chifuyu tries to stop Baji from attacking Kisaki but he punches him.

Kazutora’s Betrayal

Baji gives ten seconds to Chifuyu to attack him, however, he doesn’t. Mikey grabs Baji from behind and remembers it was Kazutora who will kill him. Takemichi is too late and Kazutora stabs Baji, however, he only manages to pierce his leg.

Baji thanks Takemichi for saving his life but doesn’t want him to accompany him in beating Kisaki. He fights against 50 members of the third division of Toman under Kisaki. He finally reaches to Kisaki and points a pipe towards his throat. Just when he’s about to stab him, blood starts coming out of his mouth and he falls on his knees.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 21 spoilers, Baji collapses on the ground. Chifuyu asks what Kisaki did to him but he says he didn’t do anything. Chifuyu spots the blood gushing out of Baji from the place where he got stabbed earlier.

Mikey’s Rage

The situation starts to develop just as Draken had described. Kisaki takes the stage to tell everyone how Kazutora planned everything. He wanted to kill Baji so he first lured him to Valhalla. Everyone believes his words as Mikey gets up.

Mikey reveals that he wanted to kill Kazutora but it was Baji’s words that stopped him from doing it. He defeats Hanma with a single kick and Valhalla disperse. Kazutora realises its do or die situation for him. Mikey lands a heavy punch on him which makes him get down.

One and Only

Mikey starts beating Kazutora. Everyone realizes if this continues, he will end up killing him. Mikey now remembers that everything is unfolding the same way as Draken had described. However, he’s too helpless to do anything.

Baji gets up and asks Mikey to stop. He thanks him for doing this for him and says he won’t need to kill Kazutora. Baji takes a knife in the hand and stabs himself.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Watch Online

Tokyo Revengers is streaming online on YouTube. You can watch episode 21 on Muse Asia for free.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 21 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, August 29th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, August 29th

India – 12:30 AM, August 29th

UK – 8:00 PM, August 29th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 29th

Can Takemichi save Baji from Mikey? Let us know your thoughts down below.