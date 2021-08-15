Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Spoilers in Manga, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series in its first season. Its plot centers on Takemichi, a middle-aged guy who travels back and forth in time to influence events in the future.

Takemichi’s goal is to the save person most important to him by changing some events in the past. In doing so, he uncovers many mysteries and comes across some devious stuff. With the help of his friend Naoto, Takemichi embarks on a difficult quest to save his friends. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 20 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 19 recap, Kazutora goes to attack Mikey but gets blocked by Draken. Hanma then arrives and kicks Draken back. They are matched up against each other while Kazutora prepares to face off with Mikey.

Takemichi’s Fighting Spirit

Takemichi gets engulfed in the battle. The barrage of enemies March on him but Mitsuki saves him. He tells him to protect himself. Chifuyu arrives and asks him to just focus on the enemy in front of him. They team up together and start dealing with Valhalla.

Valhalla’s overwhelming numbers soon affect Toman. Their morale keeps on going down. However, seeing Takemichi who just aimlessly throws his hands at the enemy, they get motivated. All of Toman gets on their feet with motivated spirit and ready to fight.

My Enemy

Since Draken can lose his hands now, he barges towards a wave of the enemy and takes them down. He also kicks Hanma into oblivion. On the other hand, Kazutora brings two of the strongest captains with him to deal with Mikey.

My Enemy

They corner him on the top of a pile of cars. Mikey being at disadvantage tries to evade their attacks. He asks Kazutora whether he considers him his enemy. To his reply, Kazutora states that he will kill the enemy and become a hero. Mikey assumes that Kazutora was the one who killed his brother and kicks him, knocking him down unconscious.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Spoilers In Manga

In Tokyo Revengers episode 20 spoilers in manga, Mikey loses too much blood and gets knocked out. Seeing this opportunity, Chohon takes his division to deal with Mikey. Takemichi recognizes that he had seen this guy with Kisaki way back.

Kisaki’s Clutch

To stop Chohon, Draken tries to get to him, however, he gets caught up in a fight with Hanma. All the other captains of Toman are also in the same situation, unable to do anything about it. Takemichi decides to go by himself but he too gets punched down by one of the enemies.

Chohon gets close to attack but Kisaki intercepts and kicks him. All of Toman show assurance on him and Draken applauds him. He leaves the protection of Mikey to him and focuses on other enemies. Just when things look settled, Baji comes from behind and attacks Kisaki.

Backstabbed

One of Kisaki’s men takes out Baji. Chifuyu tries to stop Baji from attacking Kisaki. However, Baji hits him with the pipe and moves along. He gives Chifuyu 10 seconds to attack him. Takemichi holds down Baji but Chifuyu is unable to attack.

Baji hits Takemichi and he realizes that it was Kazutora who killed Baji, not Kisaki. However, he’s too late as Kazutora comes from behind and stands Baji.

Backstabbed

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Watch Online

You can watch Tokyo Revengers episode 20 online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 20 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 20 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, August 22nd

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, August 22nd

India – 12:30 AM, August 22nd

UK – 8:00 PM, August 22nd

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 22nd

Can Takemichi save Baji? Let us know what you think down below. For more Tokyo Revengers updates, don’t forget to checkout out social media handles.