Based on the manga of the same name, Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. It follows the story of Takemichi, a middle-aged guy who obtains the ability to travel back in time. He uses his ability to change some of the decisions in the past and influence the future.

Takemichi’s primary goal involves saving Hina from getting killed. To achieve that, he needs to get closer to Toman Manji Ground and unveil a mystery. He must find the core of all and expose the person responsible for the death of his love. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 19 in manga spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 18 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 18 recap, Draken explains the incident of Halloween where Toman lost its first battle against Valhalla. He tells Takemichi that the spot of leader of Valhalla was created for Mikey. Takemichi gathers his thoughts and prepares a new plan.

Day Before Battle

Mikey killed Kazutora because the latter killed Baji. So Takemichi needs to protect Baji to avoid this tragedy from happening. He returns to the past and finds himself outside of Hina’s home. She asks him to wait while she goes inside. She brings a necklace similar to what he gave her so that they wear matching ones.

Meanwhile, Draken meets Kazutora before the day of battle. He asks him to call off the battle, but Kazutora has no intention. He still harbors hate for Mikey since he had to spend two years in jail. The day of battle approaches and Mikey and Draken talk for the last time before it.

Preparation of Battle

Chifuyu asks to meet Baji before the battle. Even though he tells him about Kisaki and how nasty he is, Baji doesn’t show the notion that she’s still with Toman. Takemichi tells Baji to make it through tomorrow.

In the night, Mikey gathers all members of Toman. He announces that they’re going to battle with Valhalla tomorrow. However, he can’t fight his friend Baji. He will defeat Valhalla and take Baji back. Kisaki comments that this is exactly what he wanted.

The day of battle arrives and many top shots from Tokyo gather to spectate the fight. Hansen is going to be acting as referee and he calls Draken and Kazutora. Kazutora punches Hansen and days that they’ve come here to torture Toman to death. The battle begins.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 in Manga Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 19 in manga spoilers, a brawl breaks out and Valhalla takes on Toman. Kazutora approaches Mikey to fight him but Draken blocks him. Hanma attacks Draken, making a way for Kazutora to fight.

Takemichi’s First Bout

The situation goes out of control and Takemichi gets engulfed in the battlefield. Mitsuki tells him to fight since he’s a member of Toman. Chifuyu gets behind his back and asks him to only attack the enemy in front of him. With a big roar, Takemichi prepares to fight.

Turning Point

Toman begins to lose morale. However, Takemichi still keeps on fighting which raises the entire gang’s morale. This allows Draken to move forward and mow down enemies in front of him. Draken thanks Takemichi for opening his eyes.

Draken takes out 10 guys in an instant Slowly, gets close to Hanma, and prepares the fight him. The situation looks equally poised with Toman having an upper hand.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Watch Online

You can watch Tokyo Revengers episode 19 online on the Muse Asia YouTube channel. The episode is available to stream for free.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, August 15th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, August 15th

India – 12:30 AM, August 15th

UK – 8:00 PM, August 15th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 15th

Will Takemichi be able to save Baji? Let us know down below. For more Tokyo Revengers news, make sure to check out social media handles.