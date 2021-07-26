Based on the manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series currently in its first season. Its plot follows Takemichi who gains the power to travel back in time and influence the future.

Takemichi is a middle-aged guy with some regrets about his past. His biggest one is how he wasn’t able to save his beloved Hina. Along with his friend Naoto, he discovers that he can travel back in time. Takemichi does back and forth time traveling and tries to change the events that will influence the future. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 17 Spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 16 recap, Baji tells a story from the past that lead to the separation of Toman. All the six founding members during their middle school time go for a stroll on their vehicles. Everyone else is using a bike except Mikey who’s on a moped.

Precious Friend

On their way, they meet a gang of high schoolers. They threaten to destroy Mikey’s moped however he warns them not to do so. They flee the scene and Toman gets to their business. Mikey’s vehicle runs out of fuel and he asks Baji to go to the gas station.

On his way, Baji meets the same group of high schoolers. They start beating him, however, Baji concentrates on protecting Mikey’s moped. Mikey arrives and kicks his moped and goes on to beat members of the opposite gang. He says that his friend is more precious to him.

Stealing Bike

Baji and Kazutora decide to steal a new bike for Mikey. They devise a plan to steal it from a shop. The plan consists of breaking in from the back and unlocking the bike before the police arrive. They successfully break the chains and begin to steal, however, meet an unexpected person.

Turns out, the shop is owned by Shinichiro, Mikey’s brother. Kazutora attacks him from behind with a pipe which knocks him down and ultimately he dies. Baji immediately recognizes that this person was Mikey’s brother. An unprecedented turn of events puts both of them in turmoil. The police arrive at the scene and arrest both of them.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 spoilers, we get to the present day and Takemichi learns that the people responsible for Mikey’s brother’s death were Kazutora and Baki. Baji was just waiting for Kazutora to come out of jail and he was never truly the part of Toman.

Baji’s Plan

On his way back, Takemichi meets the vice-captain of the first division. He reveals that Baji didn’t get into Valhalla to destroy Toman. He joined to get some information about Kisaki. Takemichi and vice-captain visit the grave of Shinichiro along with Draken and Mikey.

Takemichi reveals that the bike they were trying to steal was his present on his birthday. Even though he has forgiven Baji, he can’t forgive Kazutora for killing his brother. Furthermore, since Baji has decided to side with Kazutora, he falls in the same bracket.

New Mission

When asked why he didn’t bring back Baji with him, Takemichi tells Mikey that wants to become a top person in Toman. Draken and Mikey laugh upon hearing this. The Vice-captain promises Takemichi that he will help him accomplish his goal, however, he needs to help him in his investigation. They visit Osanai as the first lead.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Watch Online

You can watch Tokyo Revengers online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on Muse Asia.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 17 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, August 1st

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, August 1st

India – 12:30 AM, August 1st

UK – 8:00 PM, August 1st

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 1st

What is Baji's goal for joining Valhalla? Let us know down in the comments.