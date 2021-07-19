Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Manga Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers is an ongoing anime series based on a manga series of the same name. Currently, in its first season, the anime is being produced by Liden Films Studio. Its plot revolves around Takemichi, a middle-aged man who travels back in time to change the future.

Takemichi has a regret about Hina who dies. With the help of his friend Naoto, he finds out that he can travel back in time. Taking advantage of this, he tries to manipulate some events from the past to change the future. However, things aren’t as easy as they seem. Let’s talk about Tokyo Revengers episode 16 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 15 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 15 recap, Takemichi is sitting in the classroom where he is greeted by Akkun and his friends. Takemichi explains the situation to them and how he can’t fail in his task.

Kazutora

Akkun asks Gang Dex to present the gang scenario to Takemichi. He explains that the inclusion of Kisaki has brought 50 more men into Toman. However, Hanami who has joined Valhalla has now made their troops to a total of 300.

During the discussion, Kazutora enters the classroom. He’s number 3 of Valhalla and just behind Hanama in the hierarchy. Kazutora says he was looking to meet Takemichi. He wants to take him to the base of Valhalla. Eyeing the opportunity, Takemichi agrees since he will be able to bring Baji back.

Eye Witness

Takemichi tags along Kazutora to go to Valahalla’s hideout. While conversing with Kazutora, Takemichi finds that he was in the reform school. They reach Valahalla’s HQ which is an old abandoned arcade center. When they enter, they see Baji beating someone.

Eye Witness

The person he’s beating is vice-captain of the first squad. He’s doing it to prove his loyalty to Hanama and Valhalla. Kazutora explains to Takemichi that his role is of a witness to Baji’s vow. Takemichi tells them the things Baji said the previous night. Hanama accepts Baji’s proposal and welcomes him into the gang. We learn that Kazutora was the sixth founding member of Toman and an incident from the past led to resentment for Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 ManSpoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 16 spoilers, we see the flashback of Toman in its initial days. Baji remembers a trip in the past that led to his decision. All six founding members of Toman ride their vehicles on the highway.

Mikey’s Moped

All 5 members of Toman are riding bikes except for Mikey. He’s still using Moped CB250T. Draken suggests to him that as a leader, he should be riding a bike. During their conversation, another gang barges into them. They talk some trash but leave after Mikey warns them.

Mikey’s Moped

Kazutora says that they should’ve destroyed that gang instead of letting them go. Just then, Mikey’s Moped runs out of fuel. Mikey suggests they play rock papers scissors to decide who’ll refill it. Baji loses and he has to take the vehicle to the gas station.

Important Things

The rest of the members head to the beach while Baji departs to the gas station. On his way, he meets the same gang that they encountered earlier. The gang starts beating him up but Baji focuses on protecting Mikey’s Moped. Mikey arrives and kicks his moped and beats up the leader of the gang.

Baji feels bad for what happened to Mikey’s moped. He gets Kazutora along with him to steal a new CB250T from the store. Since they’re still kids, they can’t purchase a new one.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Watch Online

You can watch Tokyo Revengers episode 16 online on Youtube. You just need to visit the Muse Asia channel to stream the upcoming episode.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 16 Release Date and Time

Here is Tokyo Revengers episode 16 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, July 25th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, July 25th

India – 12:30 AM, July 25th

UK – 8:00 PM, July 25th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, July 25th

What was the reason for Baji leaving Valhalla? Let us know down below.