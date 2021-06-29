Based on the manga series of the same name, Tokyo Revengers is a sci-fi anime series currently in its first season. The anime centers on Takemichi, a middle-aged guy who travels back and forth in time to save his loved ones.

With the help of his friend, Naoto, Takemichi discovers that he can go back in time and influence future events. By doing this, he wants to save Hina and Akkun who were killed in the present timeline. The story is rich with a lot of twists and offers engaging action. Let’s take a look at Tokyo Revengers episode 13 spoilers, release date, and time.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 13 Spoilers, Preview, Release Date, and Time

Tokyo Revengers Episode 12 Recap

In Tokyo Revengers episode 12 recap, Takemichi comes to the present timeline after having saved Hina. He sees Akkun in a hairdresser shop and cries upon a single glance. Akkun states he will be starting his job as a barber soon.

Meeting Hina

After all those years, Takemichi is ready to meet Hina. Naoto accompanies him to her house. Takemichi remembers some old memories where he and Hina were together. He remembers all the good times. When Takemichi climbs the stairs, something hits him. He tells Naoto that Hina may not even remember him.

When he exits the building he bumps into Hina and she remembers him. Takemichi feels a bit uncomfortable talking with Hina. Naoto suggests they go for a drive. He receives an urgent call from the company and he has to leave. This leaves Takemichi and Hina alone.

Nothing Has Changed

Hina drives the car while Takemichi sits in silence. She stops at a bridge to tell something to him. Hina talks about the incident before when a person she liked dumped him. All signals lead to Takemichi being that person. He gets flustered and goes to the toilet.

There he spots Hanma who mentions him about the car. Upon hearing it, he immediately storms off to the car but is too late. A truck crashes Hina’s car and turns out it’s Akku in it. He reveals that he was still working for Kisaki and asks Takemichi to save everyone. Takemichi vows to Hina that he will save her again.

Tokyo Revengers Episode 13 Spoilers

In Tokyo Revengers episode 13 spoilers, Hina’s family holds a funeral for the loss of their member. Naoto breaks down in tears. Hina’s mom returns the necklace to Takemichi and says her daughter loved him.

Reassessment

Naoto feels no matter what they do, fate can’t be changed. He asks Takemichi if he experienced any changes in Akkun’s behavior. However, it was all the same as last time. He reveals that Akkun had a family and they were probably kidnapped by Toman.

This may have led him to kill Hina. Naoto gives up but Takemichi is still hopeful. He says he will go back to the past to change the future again. This time, he will become the leader of Toman and erase it from the roots. The duo goes to prison to meet with a familiar face.

Draken’s Warning

Takemichi comes to the prison to meet Draken. He cries upon seeing him. He finds that Draken had committed a murder and he was now on the death roll. However, Draken says he has no regrets. But all of it happened because of one guy.

Draken remembers the school days when Toman had’t become what it was today. He says that if he got a chance to go back in the past, he would kill Kisaki. Kisaki is the mastermind behind all of this and now he holds the leash of Toman.

Watch Online Tokyo Revengers Episode 13

Watch Online Tokyo Revengers on YouTube on channel MuseAsia. You don’t need any subscription as you can stream the episode for free.

Here is Tokyo Revengers Episode 13 release date and time.

Japan – 2:38 AM, July 4th

USA/Canda – 3:00 PM, July 4th

India – 12:30 AM, July 4th

UK – 8:00 PM, July 4th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, July 4th

Will Takemichi be able to save Hina once again? Let us know down in the comments.