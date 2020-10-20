Todd Tucker Shares A Video With His Family – Check Out Kandi Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker, And Baby Blaze!

Todd Tucker shared a video on his social media account featuring his amazing family. You can see Kandi Burruss and two of their cute kids, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker.

‘Daddy Daycare! Hanging with the Fam! @kandi @acetucker @blazetucker,’ he captioned his post.

A follower said: ‘Uh, why you didn’t put the baby in a car, daddy daycare🙄’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘You can tell how happy you are to have Kandi home all the time now.’

Someone else posted: ‘That is a beautiful little baby, you guys did great,’ and another follower said: ‘Beautiful weather in these Atl streets, enjoy your evening.’

One commenter wrote: ‘Beautiful family my fav family blessings and love happy Sunday❤️’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Beautiful family, may God keep you All covered in his care.’

A fan said: ‘My boy Ace is the best!! He such a little gentleman❤️’ and a follower posted this: ‘I just love seeing you and Kandi. You two make me smile. Babies and big girls are given. They are all precious.’

Someone else posted: ‘Ace has a beautiful smile. Light up anyone face😍’ and another follower said: ‘Have a fantastic ✨ family day with the kids and your beautiful beloved wife, Ms. @kandi.’

In other news, Kandi Burruss shared a bunch of new photos on her social media account featuring her baby girl Blaze Tucker. Check out her post below.

‘This girl makes my heart smile! @blazetucker,’ Kandi captioned her post that she shared on social media.

Also, not too long ago, some fans and followers hinted at the fact that Kandi is missing the Masked Singer show.

Kandi shared some pics from the show in which she took part a while ago, The Masked Singer – some fans believe that she is melancholic, and she misses the show.

Advertisement

Kandi and Todd are definitely living their best life with the kids.

Post Views: 0