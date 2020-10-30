Tobey Maguire’s Wife Jennifer Meyer Files for Divorce

Exclusive

Tobey Maguire along with his estranged wife Needs a thing Concerning election Period — Just One presidential term after they broke up… she Has Eventually filed for divorce. )

Jennifer Meyer filed Friday in Los Angeles, nearly 4 years to the day when they announced that they were calling it stops within their union.

The couple have married 2007 plus they have two children together — a teenaged kid and an 11-year old boy.

What is interesting here is that there were rumors that they were attempting to work out it, since they appeared happy together in late 2017 in a launch party for the jewellery collection.

However, afterwards in 2018, Meyer was allegedly speaking about Maguire since the”biggest ex-husband”… therefore it appeared they’d settled into the functions of coparenting exes.

Today, Jennifer’s made it more official.