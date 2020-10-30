Entertainment

Tobe Hooper’s Lifeforce (1985) – WTF Happened for this Film?

October 30, 2020
WTF Happened For The Picture? — The JoBlo show that appears at TROUBLED movie phenomena! Box-office smashes and flops, fan-favorites or inventive failures, those films suffered numerous issues behind-the-scenes.

Horror director Tobe Hooper’s 1985 literary scene LIFEFORCE has gained cult status because of its crazy thoughts (and a single nubile naked space vampire woman ), finally overcoming its chaotic creation, budgetary excess, documenting struggles and box office failure. We float throughout the cosmos and operate via apocalyptic London to figure out”WTF Happened to LIFEFORCE”!

