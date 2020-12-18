Tisha Campbell Divorce From Duane Martin Is Closing

Exceptional

Tisha Campbell‘s awful divorce from Duane Martin is last but not least a completed deal … she’s not acquiring any help payments but she receives to preserve a household and a vehicle.

Tisha and Duane acquired the judge’s remaining stamp on their divorce Wednesday, and the judgment reveals neither bash is having any child or spousal aid from the other.

In accordance to the docs, attained by TMZ, Tisha’s trying to keep a leased assets and a leased 2020 BMW. Duane’s also strolling absent with a leased place and some cars, including a 2014 Bentley, BMW scooter, and a Kawasaki motorbike.

The economic details are intriguing … remember, in an job interview previously this yr, Tisha claimed she experienced $7 to her name soon after their break up.

The exes also hammered out a visitation agenda for their minimal son … they’re obtaining joint authorized custody and sharing actual physical custody, with every father or mother acquiring the child on alternating weeks.

As we have told you … the divorce was hideous from the bounce, so it’s not too astonishing to see the judgment also demands them to “handle each individual other with respect and civility” whilst in the presence of their young son.