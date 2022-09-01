Tips on How to Be More Efficient and Productive at Work

Like most people, you probably feel like there’s never enough time in the day to get everything done. You’re always rushing from one thing to the next, and it feels like your to-do list is never-ending.

Luckily, some simple changes you could make to your daily routine would help you to be more efficient and productive at work.

Productivity Is All About Comfort

Nobody is productive when they feel anxious or uncomfortable. That’s why it’s essential to create a comfortable work environment and build good habits that make you feel ready to work.

Everyone is different. Some people work well in tight spaces, with nothing but their computer screen in front of them. Others head to Ikea to elevate their workspace so that they can focus.

While creating a cosy workspace is helpful, it’s not the only factor that boosts productivity. Sometimes, a simple shift in perspective and habit can change everything.

Below are a few tips and tricks to help you build good habits and become more productive.

The Myth of Multitasking

Multitasking might sound like a good idea but, in practice, it causes a lot of people to try and juggle too many tasks, leaving them feeling like they’re barely keeping their heads above water. Ultimately, multitasking is more trouble than it’s worth and causes unnecessary stress.

Multitasking causes the brain to overload, making you more prone to making mistakes. It also takes you longer to complete each task because you have to keep switching your focus back and forth.

The next time you feel frazzled at work, try focusing on one thing at a time. It gives you a sense of progress, which is more likely to make you feel good than drowning in a dozen tasks at once.

Breaking Things into Chunks

Throwing multitasking out the door makes it easier to focus on completing individual tasks. However, many of these tasks have several steps to them, which many people don’t see at first. Breaking these tasks into chunks will help you accomplish your goals.

Chunking is especially useful for managing distractions. For example, you can dedicate some time to answering emails or other small, repetitive tasks. That way, you can take more substantial breaks that really feel like breaks rather than mindlessly scrolling through social media to soothe your burnout.

Taking a Healthy Break

Now that you’ve successfully broken your day into chunks, you should have a few spots for breaks. Everybody has different ways of recharging, but some ideas have particularly rejuvenating qualities.

One of the best ways to become more efficient and productive at work is to play games that enhance your mental skills. Games like Sudoku, crosswords and other logic-based games can help improve your memory, problem-solving skills, and focus.

Strategy games are also helpful because they encourage creative problem-solving. Consider poker, a card game with a number of different aspects to consider in order to start getting into the game. Once players get the hang of the rules, the game comes naturally. They can reach peak concentration and compete against all the players at the table. Later, people can apply these same concentration and strategy skills to work.

On the other hand, taking a break from technology is also a great way to recharge. Not only is it good for your eyes, but it’s also great for your brain. Like playing games, taking a break from technology helps you to think actively. Activities like taking a walk and reading will energise you and help avoid burnout.

Taking a break is helpful for those blocks you experience at work because they let your mind wander for a moment, so you can return to your work with fresh eyes when you get back to your desk.

Final Thoughts

Being more productive doesn’t mean pushing yourself over the edge. It’s all about time management and taking breaks to produce your best work while simultaneously feeling good.