Tiny Mirrors, Major Stars — Mirror Back On 2020!

Historically the new yr is a time to reflect again on the preceding 12 months and think about all that has occurred … but let us get real 2020 suuucked … so the only entertaining reflections correct now are these scorching stars in mirror selfies.

Karrueche Tran, Dua Lipa, Lily Allen, and Chantel Jeffries are just a couple of the stars that have resolved to consider a closer appear in the mirror — and they evidently liked what they saw — since they posted it on IG for the globe to see.

Consider a seem via our gallery of minor mirrors, huge stars to see all the other well-known celebs executing some reflecting … correct prior to you leave 2020 in the rearview mirrors!