The Incredible Net Worth of Timothy Sykes: A Look at His Impressive Fortune

Timothy Sykes is a penny stock trader who earned $1.65 million from a $12,415 Bar Mitzvah gift while in college by day trading. In 2011, Sykes co-founded Profit.ly, a social service with approximately 20,000 users that provides stock trade information online. According to Sykes, the service has two goals: “creating public track records for gurus, newsletter writers, and students everywhere to learn from both the wins and losses of other traders to benefit the entire industry.” Tim Grittani, one of Sykes’ students, turned $1,500 into $1 million in three years by trading stocks. Under Sykes’ tutelage, another student, Jack Kellogg, made more than $10 million in stock trading.

Timothy Sykes’s Net Worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothy Sykes (@timothysykes)

Timothy Sykes is a $15 million net-worth American stock trader and entrepreneur. Sykes was born in 1981 in Orange, Connecticut. Sykes is a penny stock expert who turned his bar mitzvah money into more than a million dollars daily, trading in between classes at Tulane University. Timothy began trading penny stocks with the more than $12,000 he received as a gift.

He began focusing on investing rather than trading, and his fund lost more than 36%, prompting him to close it. In his senior year at Tulane, he established Cilantro Fund Management LLC. From 2003 to 2006, Cilantro was ranked as the best short-bias fund by BarclayHedge. In 2006, Sykes was named one of the “Top 30 Under 30” traders in Trader Monthly.

He published An American Hedge Fund: How I Made $2 Million as a Stock Operator and Created a Hedge Fund in 2007. He doubled his initial investment of $12,415 in 2008 to more than $90,000 in two years. Timothy is a financial activist and educator. He founded Investimonials.com in 2009 and Profit.ly in 2011. He exposed and chastised Shaquille O’Neal and Justin Bieber for participating in pump-and-dump schemes.

Also Read: Lil Kim’s Net Worth: How She Stacked Her Cash and Built Her Empire

Timothy Sykes Career

Sykes earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a minor in business from Tulane University in 2003. Sykes used to cut class to day trade at Tulane. In 2003, he established Cilantro Fund Management, a small short-bias hedge fund, with $1 million raised primarily from friends and family. Following initial profits, the fund was closed three years later due to heavy losses.

Sykes attempted to replicate his initial investing success in 2008 by starting with $12,415. In 2007, Sykes self-published An American Hedge Fund: How I Made $2 Million as a Stock Operator and Founded a Hedge Fund. The book detailed Sykes’ experiences as a day trader and his challenges when attempting to start a hedge fund.

A financial beauty pageant called “Miss Penny Stock” was established by Sykes in 2012 among the female brand and company ambassadors. Appeared in episode 10 of season 2 of Below Deck. also episode 13 of season 5. via the Bravo network

Also Read: From Rock Star to Entrepreneur: Jason Everman’s Net Worth Revealed

His Teaching and Projects

Timothy Sykes created TimothySykes.com and wrote the book “An American Hedge Fund” following the closure of Cilantro Fund Partners in 2007. Sykes established Investimonials.com in 2009 to gather customer feedback on financial brokers, videos, books, and other services.

In 2011, Sykes co-founded Profit.ly, a social network offering online stock market information with about 20,000 users. Creating public track records for gurus, newsletter writers, and students to learn from both the wins and losses of other traders to benefit the entire industry, according to Sykes, is one of the two purposes of the service. 20 new primary schools will be built in Ghana, Guatemala

By 2019, the Karmagawa Foundation, formerly the Timothy Sykes Foundation, had built 57 schools and given more than $4 million to 45 environmental charities.