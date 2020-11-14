Timothee Chalamet Functions to get a Solo Saturday Bike Ride at NYC

Timothee Chalamet captures some fresh air in a bicycle ride around town on Saturday afternoon (November 14) at nyc.

The 24-year old Oscar-nominated celebrity was spotted riding round the Battery Park region. He had been wearing a hoodie with the hood on his mind and his mask somewhat pulled down his mouth.

Timothee‘s films Dune and The French Dispatch were supposed to be published in late 2020, however they had been postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Dune has a launch date set for October 1, 2021 while the French Dispatch stays undated.

For the newest Elle cover narrative, Zendaya was interviewed by Timothee and they whined on her Emmy win, discovering happiness in 2020, plus a whole lot more.

15+ movies interior of Timothee Chalamet driving his bicycle around town…