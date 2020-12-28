Timo Werner in the firing line as Frank Lampard appears to be to refresh his Chelsea workforce

Hooked at 50 %-time and identified as out right after Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, the German striker was remaining in small doubt about his manager’s inner thoughts.

He faces a battle to retain keep of his position for Monday’s recreation in opposition to Aston Villa when Lampard will make even more modifications than initially planned in reaction to his side’s limp functionality at the Emirates.

Chelsea’s manager was so infuriated by a third straight absent decline that it eclipsed his anger more than the choice to schedule two video games in the place of 48 hrs over Christmas.

“I’m surely not going to bang the drum about the turnaround following our functionality,” he explained. “It’s not the essential stage.

"But to engage in two video games in two days we have to make improvements anyway. Some of them will happen now because of how the game went and people will have to appear in and inject the strength and the personality of our typical performances.

“People needed to communicate us up as title contenders – I never ever acknowledged that as the circumstance mainly because we are not there. That normally takes time to establish and days like these days are unquestionably types that we have to study a big lesson from. All people, myself included, since when I see that in the very first 50 percent, I don’t like it so it can not occur.”

Werner extended his barren run to 10 online games with no a intention – and Lampard did not try out to disguise his disappointment in a player he has fiercely defended in recent months.

“Certainly the aims not going in is normally one thing an attacking participant will get judged on,” he claimed. “For currently Timo wasn’t giving us adequate with or without the need of the ball. Some of it we have to give him time. I retain stating the exact factor due to the fact it can be a unique league, but we also have to get there rapidly.”

Lampard has presently revealed his ruthless side by having Kai Havertz out of the firing line soon after his underwhelming start at Stamford Bridge.

Now it is Werner who looks like he needs a split.

But he is not by yourself in a Chelsea crew that seems to have shed its way.

A worrying operate has observed them win just of their past 6 in the Leading League – and prompted Lampard to take a leaf out of his former manager Jose Mourinho’s e book by publicly criticising his players.

He questioned their character at the Emirates soon after a defeat which he described as the lowest stage of their year – even even worse than the 3-3 draw with West Brom in September.

“Today they did (deficiency character) and the players know that,” he stated. “The initial 50 % we lacked it.

“The players have to make it diverse. The information is very clear. The basics are to operate and to dash and the players have to do that on the pitch.

"The initial half was surely our worst efficiency of the time simply because it lacked the electricity and I feel at West Brom there ended up obvious mistakes and a mixture of things that went in opposition to us in the game and the lads turned it round. Currently the way we approached it in the initial 50 % was not correct.

“I don’t believe this time was ever likely to be a plain sailing, profitable just about every week. We obtained self-confident and we got into a position exactly where we had been not losing game titles and successful a good deal of games.

“When you shed a few of online games items grow to be a great deal more durable and the only way out of it is the fight and get the job done really hard.