Timeline of Chris Rock and Lake Bell’s Relationship

Laughter, lovers! When Chris Rock and Lake Bell fanned romance rumors in summer 2022, they became Hollywood’s sexiest comedy couple.

After being spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in June 2022, the South Carolina native and Harley Quinn icon were first linked. While there was no PDA, observant spectators noticed the twosome remained close, watching from box seats in the stadium and standing together for the majority of the event.

After grabbing dinner with the New York native outside Georgia Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica, California, the Saturday Night Live alum generated additional romance rumors the following Independence Day. According to images obtained by TMZ, the pair was seen having brunch together the next day on the coast.

Just two days later, Us Weekly revealed the couple was dating, with a source exclusively disclosing that “Chris has been in a pretty good mood” since he began “dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell.”

At the Time, a Source Said that The Couple “both Just Laugh a Lot when They’re Together,” Adding, “they Have Similar Personalities.”

Rock and Bell were sighted again a few weeks later while on board a yacht in Korcula, Croatia. While the comedians were careful to spend their time on opposing sides of the boat to avoid cameras, both looked calm as they lay on sun loungers listening to their own headphones.

The blooming romance comes only a few months after the Everybody Hates Chris star made news as one of the presenters at the 94th Academy Awards in March. Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the event, prompting the Fresh Prince actor to walk on stage and hit him across the face.

Smith apologized for his behavior and was barred from attending any Oscars-related events for the next ten years. However, the In Living Color performer soon moved on from the incident.

“Chris Is in A Much Better Mood than He Was a Few Months Ago,” a Source Told Us at The Time His Connection with Bell Was Revealed

Rock previously married Malaak Compton-Rock in 1996. Before their divorce was completed in April 2016, the couple had been married for twenty years.

After seven years of marriage, the Madagascar actress divorced her husband Scott Campbell in 2020. The couple announced their split in November of that year, but they had separated two months earlier.

Related Articles: