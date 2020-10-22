Tim Burton eyeing live-action TV series job

For what are his very first important live-action television show, Tim Burton is seeking to become creepy and kooky together with The Addams Family. Word of this job stems from Deadline, who states the critically spooky filmmaker is adapting to produce and potentially lead all incidents of a brand new spin on the traditional franchise. Serving as head authors on the job are all Smallville developers/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who’ll also showrun along with executive producing Burton.

