TikTok upcoming update will increase the video limit to 3 minutes

According to the least news, TikTok videos will be longer sooner. TikTok is rolling out the ability for users to publish videos for up to three minutes. Currently, it only allows a maximum of one-minute videos on its platform. This flexibility in content length will be useful for creators as they won’t have to create multiple parts of a post.

Since last December, TikTok was testing three-minute videos. It is easy to come across them when scrolling through videos from top TikTok creators, especially in categories like cooking. So far, longer videos were limited to select users but with the latest update, all users will get the same facility. TikTok said the new update will be rolled out “over the coming weeks.”

However, TikTok has not specified how longer clips will affect its much-loved recommendation algorithm. For speculation, we can consider the possible parallels of YouTube. More the platform grew, YouTube biased its algorithm toward viewer retention. This is why most videos on YouTube are over 10 minutes long.

On contrary, TikTok might not take the exact steps but if it turns out that longer videos are equal to longer TikTok usage then we might see fewer of the app’s short, viral clips.